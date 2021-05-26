Novak Djokovic does not need to worry about accidentally hitting a US Open line judge with a tennis ball between points this year because there are not to be any line judges — chair umpires are to be the only on-court officials at the Grand Slam tournament’s matches.
The US Tennis Association (USTA) and the sport’s two leading professional tours, the ATP and WTA, on Monday announced that Hawk-Eye Live electronic line-calling would be used for all competition courts at the US Open this year and at seven of the nine US Open Series events preceding it.
A year ago, the USTA relied on the automatic system and dispensed with line judges at the US Open, except for matches at Flushing Meadows’ two main courts: the Arthur Ashe and the Louis Armstrong stadiums.
Photo: AP
During a fourth-round match at Ashe against Pablo Carreno Busta in September last year, Djokovic was defaulted from the US Open for inadvertently hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball after dropping a game.
It was a shocking and abrupt stop to Djokovic’s 29-match winning streak and his bid to add to his Grand Slam title collection.
After losing a game to trail 6-5 in the first set, Djokovic angrily swatted a ball behind him with his racket — and it went directly at the line judge.
Tournament referee Soeren Friemel ruled that the match — and Djokovic’s participation in last year’s US Open — would end there.
The Australian Open, which Djokovic won in February for his 18th major championship, did not have any line judges on any courts.
Not surprisingly, Djokovic said that he approved.
“I actually am in favor of technology. I think it’s proven to be very accurate in this particular instance,” he said at Melbourne Park when asked about ending the use of line judges. “I don’t see a reason why we need the line umpires, to be honest, if we have technology like this.”
The US Open Series tournaments that are to rely entirely on electronic line-calling this year are the events in Atlanta, Georgia; Washington; Toronto; Montreal; Cincinnati, Ohio; Cleveland, Ohio; and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
When Florida physician Thomas Newman died of COVID-19, he left his family a huge legacy — a collection of sports cards worth about US$20 million, including a Babe Ruth card that could set a new world record. It was love, not money, that drove Newman when he started his collection about 40 years ago, traveling the US to trade at conventions and storing his cards in a safe at his Tampa home. “He loved his paper babies,” said his widow, Nancy Newman. “He got such joy out of it,” she added. Thomas Newman, who died in January at age 73, kept the collection of
Twenty-one people were killed after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100km cross-country mountain race in China, state media said yesterday. The extreme weather struck a high-altitude section of the race held in the scenic Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin in northwestern Gansu Province on Saturday afternoon. Among the dead were elite Chinese long-distance runners, local media reported. Xinhua news agency confirmed that the death toll had risen to 21, citing the local rescue command headquarters. State broadcaster China Central Television also reported that the final missing competitor had been found dead. Baiyin Mayor Zhang Xuchen said
Some of the world’s toughest gun-control laws are posing unusual problems at the Tokyo Olympic Games, from the coach who cannot touch a firearm to strict limits on ammunition. For Goran Maksimovic, the extent of Japan’s restrictions only became clear when he arrived to coach the national team and found he could not lay a finger on a gun, let alone fire one. “I was very surprised in the beginning,” said the Serb, a 10m air rifle gold medalist at the 1988 Seoul Games. Just 500 people can own an air pistol in Japan, whose history of controlling guns and other weapons dates
Dina Asher-Smith on Sunday shocked US sprinting sensation Sha’Carri Richardson to win the women’s 100m in the first Diamond League meet of the season. Gateshead, England, stepped in to host the pre-Olympic event after Rabat pulled out because of COVID-19 restrictions in Morocco. There are only six Diamond League meetings after Gateshead before the Olympic Games in Japan, which start on July 23. After the season last year was badly disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, there is no shortage of athletes in search of top-quality competition. Britain’s Asher-Smith, 25, crossed the line to take gold in a time of 11.35 seconds, with Richardson