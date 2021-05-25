Japan’s strict gun laws trigger issues for Games

AFP, TOKYO





Some of the world’s toughest gun-control laws are posing unusual problems at the Tokyo Olympic Games, from the coach who cannot touch a firearm to strict limits on ammunition.

For Goran Maksimovic, the extent of Japan’s restrictions only became clear when he arrived to coach the national team and found he could not lay a finger on a gun, let alone fire one.

“I was very surprised in the beginning,” said the Serb, a 10m air rifle gold medalist at the 1988 Seoul Games.

Athletes compete at a shooting test event for the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo’s Nerima district on Tuesday last week. Photo: AFP

Just 500 people can own an air pistol in Japan, whose history of controlling guns and other weapons dates back hundreds of years.

Japan’s gun laws are among the strictest in the world and annual deaths from firearms in the country of 125 million people are regularly in single figures.

Getting a gun license is a long and complicated process even for Japanese citizens, who must first get a recommendation from a shooting association and then undergo strict police checks.

It is even more difficult for foreigners, with Maksimovic having to use Japanese assistants as intermediaries when he is coaching.

During the Games, coaches are to be allowed to help with “minor repairs,” as long as the athlete is holding the weapon.

The rules have been relaxed so that technical officials can handle firearms and inspect ammunition under International Shooting Sport Federation rules.

Working around local legislation has been a complicated process, National Rifle Association of Japan president Kiichiro Matsumaru said.

“We were involved in negotiations with the police and government so that teams coming here wouldn’t have any complaints,” he said.

Japan has a limit of 800 rounds of ammunition per shooter at any one time, fewer than at previous Olympics and other international competitions.

Organizers had to come up with a “complex plan” to stop competitors from potentially running out of bullets, Tokyo Games shooting sport manager Peter Underhill said.

“This has been introduced specifically for Tokyo, to help mitigate the effects of this particular piece of legislation,” he said.

There will be a few options, including shipping bullets to Japan through a designated contractor, but the rounds must be stored outside the shooting venue and brought in to replenish supplies.

Teams will also be able to buy ammunition at the Olympic shooting range, though they’ll have to settle for whatever is available, which may differ from their usual specifications.