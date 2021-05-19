Pujols delivers RBI in Los Angeles Dodgers debut

AP, LOS ANGELES





Although Albert Pujols has played at Dodger Stadium regularly for two decades in post-season games, interleague rivalry showdowns and everything in between, the slugger felt like a stranger in a foreign land when he emerged from the home dugout on Monday night wearing the Los Angeles Dodgers’ famous home whites.

“I’m [used to] getting a lot of boos here,” Pujols said with a laugh. “It was pretty awesome for the fans to share my side this time.”

Everybody at Chavez Ravine might need a bit longer to get used to the sight of Pujols playing for the Dodgers, but the three-time National League Most Valuable Player announced his arrival with a key hit in another victory for the surging champs.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Albert Pujols bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks in their MLB game in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo: AP

Pujols delivered an RBI single in his Dodgers debut, and Walker Buehler pitched seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball in Los Angeles’ 3-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Pujols went 1-for-4 while playing first base and batting cleanup for the defending MLB World Series champions, who on Monday added the 10-time All-Star after the Los Angeles Angels cut him earlier this month.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who played against Pujols in the 2004 World Series, called the sight of the generation’s greatest slugger in Dodger Blue “surreal. I don’t use that word often ... but it fit, and it felt normal.”

After getting loud cheers and flying out to left in the first, the 41-year-old Pujols drove Madison Bumgarner’s 0-2 pitch up the middle to score Mookie Betts in the third.

“It felt great, especially your first night wearing this uniform,” Pujols said. “In a key situation like that, with a guy in Bumgarner that has a pretty good slider and is pitching pretty well, I was able to get a good barrel and put it through the infield. So yeah, it felt awesome.”

Pujols got his 3,254th hit and his 2,113th RBI — the second-most in major league history since it became an official stat. The fifth-leading home run hitter in baseball history was batting .198 in his 10th season with the Angels when they cut him.