The Taipei Fubon Braves were yesterday crowned champions of the inaugural P.League+ professional basketball league, after the team extended their lead in the best-of-seven finals, which were cut short because of surging domestic COVID-19 cases, the league said in a statement.
After a stellar 115-90 performance against the Formosa Taishin Dreamers in game 4 of the series at the Changhua County Stadium on Saturday, the Braves were leading 3-1, and were one win away from clinching the title.
However, at the post-game news conference, the league announced that the remaining games would be postponed indefinitely because of rising domestic COVID-19 cases.
After discussions with both teams, the Braves were declared P.League+ champions and handed the trophy, the league said, adding that it would be extremely difficult to hold the remaining games in the current climate.
Braves forward Michael Singletary from the US was named the Most Valuable Player of the finals for averaging 23.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.2 steals in the four games played in the series, the league said.
Singletary also posted a triple-double of 22 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 assists in game 3 of the series, the league added.
P.League+ founder and chief executive officer Blackie Chen said he hoped everyone would now focus on adhering to disease prevention measures.
An official ceremony will be held for the Braves when the COVID-19 situation improves, he added.
Braves head coach Hsu Chin-che commended his team and thanked everyone who supports them.
“I would like to thank my team, and the support of my family and fans. Our efforts have brought us a perfect ending. All for one, one for all,” Hsu said in a news release.
‘LION OF LIONS’: A Brazilian jujutsu master, Oliveira started the match with the most submission wins in UFC history, and ended with a record 17 finishes inside the distance Brazil’s Charles Oliveira on Saturday rallied with brutal efficiency to knock out American Michael Chandler early in the second round at UFC 262 in Houston, Texas, and be crowned the new lightweight champion. “I am proving to everybody I am the lion of lions,” Oliveira said inside the cage afterwards. “I told you I was going to knock him out and I came and knocked him out.” The 31-year-old Oliveira’s next challenge would be to carve his legacy in the blue riband UFC weight class previously dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. “I wanted to come here tonight and show that I
Japanese nurse Arisa Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for more than a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier in the hope of making it to the Tokyo Games this summer. That dream was shattered after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) canceled the boxing qualifier to take place next month and said it would allocate spots to athletes based on their world rankings. The change in criteria has effectively shut the door on many Olympic hopefuls such as Tsubata, whose rankings are not good enough to earn them an automatic qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Other qualifying
For someone who lost a season to a nagging elbow injury that needed surgery, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra understandably welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games last year. The mop-haired former world junior champion, potentially independent India’s first track-and-field Olympic medalist, had hoped to use the extra time to get back to full fitness and try to find his best form. Instead, the 23-year-old was soon sent scurrying back indoors as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world’s second-most populous nation, then surged again this year. Chopra is one of about 90 Tokyo-bound Indian athletes who have spent much of the past
A traveling call against the Knicks’ Julius Randle with seconds to go gave possession to the Lakers, letting Talen Horton-Tucker put up his game-winner Talen Horton-Tucker on Tuesday drained a clutch three-pointer in the closing seconds of overtime as the Los Angeles Lakers snatched a thrilling 101-99 victory over the New York Knicks. Horton-Tucker’s effort with 21.1 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Lakers and prevented the Knicks from clinching their first playoff appearance since 2013. It was the dramatic final act of a pulsating clash at the Staples Center, which saw the Knicks’ Julius Randle, a former Lakers player, dominate for long periods with a 31-point performance. Randle looked to have given the Knicks the edge with a superb three-pointer of his own, which put