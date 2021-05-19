Fubon Braves named P.League+ champs

The Taipei Fubon Braves were yesterday crowned champions of the inaugural P.League+ professional basketball league, after the team extended their lead in the best-of-seven finals, which were cut short because of surging domestic COVID-19 cases, the league said in a statement.

After a stellar 115-90 performance against the Formosa Taishin Dreamers in game 4 of the series at the Changhua County Stadium on Saturday, the Braves were leading 3-1, and were one win away from clinching the title.

However, at the post-game news conference, the league announced that the remaining games would be postponed indefinitely because of rising domestic COVID-19 cases.

After discussions with both teams, the Braves were declared P.League+ champions and handed the trophy, the league said, adding that it would be extremely difficult to hold the remaining games in the current climate.

Braves forward Michael Singletary from the US was named the Most Valuable Player of the finals for averaging 23.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.2 steals in the four games played in the series, the league said.

Singletary also posted a triple-double of 22 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 assists in game 3 of the series, the league added.

P.League+ founder and chief executive officer Blackie Chen said he hoped everyone would now focus on adhering to disease prevention measures.

An official ceremony will be held for the Braves when the COVID-19 situation improves, he added.

Braves head coach Hsu Chin-che commended his team and thanked everyone who supports them.

“I would like to thank my team, and the support of my family and fans. Our efforts have brought us a perfect ending. All for one, one for all,” Hsu said in a news release.