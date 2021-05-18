Barcelona on Sunday became the first Spanish side to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League with a stunning performance to thrash Chelsea 4-0 in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The La Liga champions scored all four goals inside 36 minutes as a Melanie Leupolz own-goal, Alexia Putellas’ penalty, and simple finishes from Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Graham Hansen killed the game as a contest.
Barca had romped to the Spanish title with a 100 percent record after 26 games in La Liga, boasting a plus-123 goal-difference.
Photo: AFP
“Congratulations, champions, you are unstoppable,” Barcelona president Joan Laporta wrote on Twitter. “You are a reference. You are an example. You are one of the big reasons that make Barca more than a club. You moved us with your magnificent victory.”
Chelsea had been on course for a quadruple, but even the big-spending English champions were no match for the Catalans’ speed of thought and movement.
“Today was difficult because the game was over before it began,” Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said. “We will learn from because this is the next step up. I thought we showed some naivety at times. We’re not quite European champions yet, but we are the second-best team in Europe and I’ll take that as a step in the right direction.”
The Blues were rocked after just 33 seconds when, after Lieke Martens’ shot came back off the crossbar, Fran Kirby’s attempted clearance looped into her own net off the unlucky Leupolz.
Chelsea were then shell-shocked when Jenni Hermoso went down under Leupolz’s challenge and Putellas confidently slotted home the spot-kick.
A brilliant team move made it 3-0 when Martens fed Hermoso, who drilled a pass into the path of Bonmati and she beat Ann-Katrin Berger from close range.
Martens was toying with Chelsea rightback Niamh Charles and the Netherlands international laid the fourth on a plate for Hansen to tap into an empty net.
Two years ago, it was Barca who found themselves 4-0 down after just 30 minutes against a dominant Olympique Lyonnais Feminin side in the Champions League final in Budapest.
“We deserve it. It has been a lot of work since the final in Budapest. We had a goal to get back to the final and win it, and we’ve done it,” said Bonmati, who won player of the match.
The French giants had won the competition in the previous five seasons, but their reign was ended by Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals, who were then eliminated by Barcelona.
Chelsea will be hoping to show similar resilience to come back and win the competition for the first time, as they missed out on becoming the first English side to become European champions since Arsenal in 2007.
‘LION OF LIONS’: A Brazilian jujutsu master, Oliveira started the match with the most submission wins in UFC history, and ended with a record 17 finishes inside the distance Brazil’s Charles Oliveira on Saturday rallied with brutal efficiency to knock out American Michael Chandler early in the second round at UFC 262 in Houston, Texas, and be crowned the new lightweight champion. “I am proving to everybody I am the lion of lions,” Oliveira said inside the cage afterwards. “I told you I was going to knock him out and I came and knocked him out.” The 31-year-old Oliveira’s next challenge would be to carve his legacy in the blue riband UFC weight class previously dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. “I wanted to come here tonight and show that I
Japanese nurse Arisa Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for more than a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier in the hope of making it to the Tokyo Games this summer. That dream was shattered after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) canceled the boxing qualifier to take place next month and said it would allocate spots to athletes based on their world rankings. The change in criteria has effectively shut the door on many Olympic hopefuls such as Tsubata, whose rankings are not good enough to earn them an automatic qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Other qualifying
Chinese Taipei Football Association (CTFA) secretary-general Fang Ching-jen yesterday touted the success of the Taiwan Business Bank Taiwan Futsal League after Chiayi Tienching on Sunday displayed their all-conquering form and collected the championship trophy with a 5-2 win over YTFC at the Pingtung County Stadium. Since January, when the season began, Chiayi Tienching scored a perfect 10 wins off 10 games to collect 30 points. Taichung Traveler were second, finishing on 22 points with seven wins, two losses and one draw, while CTFA U20 were third on 17 points with five wins, three losses and two draws. In the season’s final round on
‘GUTTED’: All three relegation places have been decided with at least three games to go, leaving Fullham manager Scott Parker saying that ‘big decisions’ need to be made Fulham were on Monday relegated from the English Premier League with a 2-0 loss at home to Burnley that assured the Clarets of their top-flight status. London club Fulham now join already-demoted West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United in the second-tier EFL Championship next season. Fulham had to avoid defeat at Craven Cottage on Monday to maintain their slim hopes of beating the drop, but first-half goals from Burnley’s Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood put paid to their chances of staying up. Fulham’s defeat also meant all three relegation places were decided with at least three games to go, ensuring that there would