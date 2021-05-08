Villarreal coach Unai Emery on Thursday came back to haunt Arsenal as the Spanish side held out for a 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium in London to set up a UEFA Europa League final against Manchester United with a 2-1 victory on aggregate.
The defeat means the Gunners will miss out on the UEFA Champions League for a fifth consecutive season, with the pressure building on Emery’s successor Mikel Arteta.
Sitting ninth in the English Premier League, Arsenal are now on the verge of failing to qualify for Europe for the first time in 26 years.
Photo: Reuters
“We are devastated,” Arteta said. “We tried everything until the last minute. I think we deserved to win the game, but the details define these ties.”
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang twice hit the post for Arsenal, while Emile Smith Rowe sliced a glorious chance wide early in the second half.
“We had three big chances, they didn’t have anything, but they are through,” added Arteta, who was forced into a last-minute reshuffle when Granit Xhaka picked up an injury in the warmup. “So many things happened to us, and so many players were just trying to compete not at their best.”
Villarreal’s first European final prevented a clean sweep for English Premier League sides across the Champions League and Europa League.
The Yellow Submarine take on United in Gdansk on May 26, three days before Manchester City face Chelsea in the Champions League final on May 29.
That clash will be Emery’s fifth Europa League final, having won the competition three times with Sevilla and taking Arsenal to the final in his only full season in charge at the Emirates.
The Spaniard was sacked after just 18 months as Arsene Wenger’s successor, but again showed his experience at this level by guiding his side through, despite vastly inferior resources to his former club.
“I’m very proud because we know it is very important for us and Arsenal are a very good team,” Emery said. “Today we are thinking to enjoy this moment and then we prepare the match against Manchester United. We deserve to play this final and we will show our best performance. We want to fight against Manchester for this title.”
In Rome, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side’s 3-2 semi-final second-leg defeat to AS Roma could have ended as a 6-6 draw and he praised goalkeeper David de Gea’s performance.
Solskjaer’s side already had one foot in the final before traveling to Rome after scoring five second-half goals in a 6-2 first-leg win at Old Trafford last week, but the return leg made for an open and entertaining encounter.
“It feels good. We played one very good half at Old Trafford, which brought us through,” Solskjaer told BT Sport. “I never like to lose a game, especially the way we did it, but it was always going to be one of these games that was going to be open, with chances for both teams. It could have been 6-6 or 8-6 to them. It was a strange game of football.”
Edinson Cavani scored twice for United either side of goals from Roma’s Edin Dzeko and Bryan Cristante, but an 83rd-minute Alex Telles own-goal gave the Italian side a consolation victory.
It could have been a more comfortable win for the hosts were it not for a superb display by De Gea, who made a string of outstanding saves, several from point-blank range.
“We kept losing the ball in difficult positions, but luckily we have got one of the best goalkeepers in the world and luckily we have a No. 9 who wants to score goals. Edinson and David, two top performances by them,” Solskjaer said.
“It’s a team effort. We’ve had some ups and downs. The second half was disappointing, very poor, but we’re in the final and we’re looking forward to May 26. It’s a one-off. Anything can happen, but we’ll prepare well,” he said.
Argentine soccer icon Diego Maradona received inadequate medical care and was left to his fate for a “prolonged, agonizing period” before he died last year, an expert medical panel said on Friday. In a 70-page document, the panel said that Maradona, who succumbed to a heart attack on Nov. 25 last year at the age of 60, “started to die at least 12 hours before” the moment he was found dead in his bed. Maradona died just weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot. A panel of 20 experts was convened by Argentina’s public prosecutor to examine the cause of death
WEEKEND MATCHES: Hang Yuan FC’s first game against CPC FC was a tense affair with no one scoring until the 80th minute, but after a flurry of goals Hang Yuan prevailed 2-1 Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) have had to postpone their trip to Hong Kong to play in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup qualifiers. The AFC on Monday delayed the AFC Cup East Zone Group J qualifier matches in Hong Kong — which were to be held from Friday next week to May 20 — until June 23 to 29 due to international travel and quarantine challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As defending champions of the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), Tainan TSG are representing Taiwan in Group J against Mongolia’s Athletic 220, and Hong Kong’s Eastern Long Lions and Lee
FURIOUS FANS: The biggest game in English soccer was postponed amid chaotic scenes after about 200 protesters made their way onto the pitch and set off flares Manchester United’s English Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday was postponed after furious United fans stormed Old Trafford in protest at the club’s owners, while Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Sheffield United 4-0. Manchester City would have been crowned champions for the third time in four seasons if second-placed United had lost to Liverpool, but Pep Guardiola’s side saw their hopes of a title party put on hold after the biggest game in English soccer was postponed amid chaotic scenes. The Glazer family, already unpopular for their leveraged buyout of the club 16 years ago that saddled
Don Mattingly starred in the action-packed 1980s. Now the Miami Marlins manager, known as Donnie Baseball, worries about a record lack of hits — and not just from his team’s bats. “I don’t think it’s cyclical at this point,” he said. “There’s so much swing and miss, it’s kind of off the charts. I think it’s something that we have to address.” It is the “Season of the Slump,” even for All-Stars like Marcell Ozuna (.202), Charlie Blackmon (.184) and Francisco Lindor (.189). Miguel Cabrera, the only Triple Crown winner in a half-century, is batting .140. Major league batters were hitting just .232