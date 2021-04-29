Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said that his side should have wrapped up the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid in the first half on Tuesday and rued missed chances in the 1-1 draw that could have put the game beyond their opponents.
US forward Christian Pulisic fired Chelsea in front in the 14th minute at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, and the visitors created many more opportunities in the first half as 13-time winners Real struggled to make any inroads at the other end.
Yet Chelsea’s inability to score a second away goal proved costly, as Karim Benzema’s fine effort leveled things up before the break with his side’s only shot on target in the opening period.
Photo: AFP
“I have a feeling we should have won the first half and we could have perhaps decided this game in the first half an hour, when we were playing so strong,” Tuchel told the BBC. “The second half was a tactical game and you could feel we only had two days in between two away games, which made it physically and mentally demanding, and you could feel it in the decisionmaking.”
“We suffered a bit and an extra day would have been nice,” Tuchel added.
Timo Werner failed to beat Thibaut Courtois from close range early in the game and Tuchel was left frustrated by the German striker’s inability to put away clear chances.
“He missed a big one at West Ham United [on Saturday last week] and now he’s missed a big one here — that doesn’t help,” Tuchel told a news conference. “It doesn’t help crying about it or regretting it.
“There are millions of people who have harder things to deal with than chances that you miss... I don’t feel we’re pointing fingers, but of course the strikers want to score,” he said.
“This is the highest level and when you have a good half an hour like we did... then, yes, we wish for more composure and more precision in the decisionmaking and finishing,” he added.
Tuchel continued his fine record against Zinedine Zidane’s side in Europe’s premier club competition — the German is the only manager to face Real as many as five times without ever losing in Champions League history.
Having scored the away goal, Chelsea are in the driving seat to reach a first Champions League final since 2011-2012, ahead of next week’s return leg at Stamford Bridge.
“We knew against Real Madrid it would be tough,” Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta told BT Sport. “We had to perform at our best level. The semi-final of a Champions League asks you to play your best... As a unit I think we are all improving and all growing.”
Snooker star Mark Williams on Wednesday hit out at attempts to ban his unusual break-off shot after easing into the second round of the World Championship with a 10-4 victory over qualifier Sam Craigie. The three-time champion started to use the shot, which sees him nudge the cue ball into the back of the reds via the bottom cushion, during the Masters tournament in January after becoming annoyed at leaving opponent Shaun Murphy, a noted long-potter, with frame-winning opportunities. Williams said that an e-mail from the players’ association had been sent to leading snooker figures asking their opinion on whether that particular
When Donald Williams saw the police vehicle, he debated continuing on his way. He had sneaked out of his home on May 25 last year for a few minutes’ break from his family — just a quick hop to Cup Foods for an energy drink, something he had done countless times before. Williams made it to the convenience store door before he stopped in his tracks. A police vehicle was pulled up to the curb. A black man was lying on his stomach on the ground, his wrists handcuffed behind his back. An officer had his left knee on the side of the
Jurickson Profar on Thursday singled and scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning as the San Diego Padres opened the second series of the season in southern California’s lively baseball rivalry with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Trent Grisham homered and had two hits for the Padres, who snapped a three-game skid as they opened a four-game series at Chavez Ravine with the Dodgers’ first home loss of the season. Los Angeles took two of three in San Diego last weekend, but the Padres answered with timely hits, strong pitching and a fantastic inning-ending double play in the
Legs stiff from long days in the rice terraces of northern Vietnam, scores of female farmers dressed in colorful cloth headbands and skirts gather on a gravel pitch for a game of soccer. The all-female squads of Huc Dong commune, a mountainous village only 40km from the Chinese border, have little time to practice and might spend months away from the sport when it is time to tend their crops. The commitment of the women, who hail from the San Chi ethnic minority group, has earned them respect — plus a little money and fame — in soccer-mad Vietnam. Since they began playing