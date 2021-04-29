Guerrero’s three homers see Jays past Nationals

AP, DUNEDIN, Florida





The Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr on Tuesday hit three home runs, including a grand slam and solo shot off Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer, and had seven RBIs as the Blue Jays beat the Nationals 9-5.

“I’m feeling very blessed right now,” Guerrero said. “Hitting two homers against a legend like that, it’s unbelievable what I’m feeling right now.”

Scherzer (1-2) joined Ivan Nova as the only pitchers to have allowed a homer to both Guerrero Jr and his slugging father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr connects on a grand slam home run against the Washington Nationals in their MLB game in Dunedin, Florida, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

“What a day for my boy,” Guerrero Sr wrote on Twitter. “All the hard work is paying off.”

The Guerrero Sr also went deep twice against Scherzer: in 2010 with the Texas Rangers and in 2011 with the Baltimore Orioles. He finished with 449 home runs, but never had three home runs in a single game.

“Looking at Vladdy [Guerrero Jr], he has a good eye,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “He doesn’t chase as much as Senior. That’s one big difference I’ve noticed already — he swings at strikes.”

Guerrero Jr’s slam in the third inning put the Blue Jays ahead 4-3 and ended Scherzer’s scoreless streak at 19 innings.

Guerrero Jr made it 7-3 with his drive in the fifth inning and added a two-run, seventh-inning shot off Kyle Finnegan to complete his first three-homer game.

“He was locked in,” Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette said. “I don’t think you can really explain how you feel on nights like that. It’s probably just a blur and everything looks like it’s in slow motion.”

Scherzer allowed seven runs — five earned — and eight hits over five innings. He had given up one earned run in 19 innings over his previous three starts.

“I did not pitch well tonight, that’s obvious,” Scherzer said. “I didn’t execute.”

Trea Turner, hit on the left forearm by a pitch on Sunday, homered twice for the Nationals.

It was Turner’s seventh game with multiple home runs and his second this year — the other game was on April 18 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ryan Zimmerman got the Nationals within 7-5 on a two-run homer in the seventh inning.

Turner led off the game with a home run and hit a solo drive in the third inning against Trent Thornton.

The shortstop was hit by reliever Anthony Castro’s pitch during the fifth inning, but stayed in the game.

Castro entered in the fourth with the bases loaded and got an inning-ending double play from Victor Robles.

Yadiel Hernandez put Washington up 3-0 with a third-inning homer off reliever Tommy Milone (1-0).

Toronto used seven pitchers during a bullpen day.

It was the first game of the Blue Jays’ second home stand at TD Ballpark, their spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida.

The Blue Jays are set to play at least through next month at the park.

One reason to remain in Florida and not to start the season at their Triple-A park in Buffalo, New York, which hosted games last season, was the weather.

The game-time temperature was 27°C under clear skies, with a refreshing breeze blowing at 15kph.

“It’s weird,” Turner said. “The clubhouse and everything is actually really nice. I think they did a good job.”

Also on Tuesday, it was:

‧ Reds 6, Dodgers 5

‧ Rockies 7, Giants 5

‧ Braves 5, Cubs 0

‧ Astros 2, Mariners 0

‧ Rangers 6, Angels 1

‧ Red Sox 2, Mets 1

‧ Cardinals 5, Phillies 2

‧ Brewers 5, Marlins 4

‧ Yankees 5, Orioles 1

‧ Pirates 2, Royals 1

‧ Indians 7, Twins 4

‧ Rays 4, A’s 3

‧ Tigers 5, White Sox 2

‧ Diamondbacks 5, Padres 1