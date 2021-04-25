Defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan on Friday had his hopes of a record-equaling seventh world title shattered in the second round by Anthony McGill and admitted: “The snooker gods did the right thing.”
McGill triumphed 13-12 in the final frame at the Crucible in Sheffield after O’Sullivan had fought back from 10-5 down to lead 11-10 and then 12-11.
The Scottish player, ranked 16 and who was a semi-finalist in the last world championship, held his nerve with an 85-point clearance in the decider.
Photo: AP
“He was unlucky to lose in the semi-finals last year, and if I had lost to anybody else I would be a bit sore, but the snooker gods did the right thing today,” O’Sullivan told the BBC.
“I have to lick my wounds and come back again. I just want to enjoy my snooker, because I haven’t really been playing well and I find it hard to enjoy it if I’m not playing well and cueing well,” he said.
“I am pleased I was able to focus and compete, but you can’t pot anything and it wasn’t meant to be,” he added.
McGill, who lost a heartbreaking semi-final to Kyren Wilson in last year’s delayed world championship, when he was just one frame from winning, said: “I played so well this morning and Ronnie just played like Ronnie tonight and I didn’t step up.”
“But I managed to stop the rot at 11 each,” he added.
McGill said that he believed the agonizing nature of his loss to Wilson last year when his opponent won on a fluke green ball, had made him a better player.
“For any player to lose a world semi-final in that fashion, if you can come back from that then you’ve obviously got something upstairs, so all these experiences and defeats have helped me,” the Glaswegian said.
“It’s definitely my best win. Ronnie really wanted it this year, there’s no doubt about that. He was targeting his seventh title — it wasn’t a Ronnie who was disinterested or not bothered — it was a Ronnie who really wanted it,” he said.
“I never thought about last year and I tried not to treat it as a decider. I just wanted to keep playing snooker,” he added. “I just loved it. I treated it as if there was another frame to come afterwards.”
Snooker star Mark Williams on Wednesday hit out at attempts to ban his unusual break-off shot after easing into the second round of the World Championship with a 10-4 victory over qualifier Sam Craigie. The three-time champion started to use the shot, which sees him nudge the cue ball into the back of the reds via the bottom cushion, during the Masters tournament in January after becoming annoyed at leaving opponent Shaun Murphy, a noted long-potter, with frame-winning opportunities. Williams said that an e-mail from the players’ association had been sent to leading snooker figures asking their opinion on whether that particular
‘HUGE MISTAKE’: Boris Johnson pledged to support any effort to stop the breakaway league, while UEFA’s president said that the teams involved still had time to back out FIFA president Gianni Infantino yesterday said that breakaway European Super League clubs cannot be “half in, half out” of the established soccer system, while Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted he is trying to “save football” with the move. European soccer’s governing body UEFA has threatened to ban the 12 clubs, who include Manchester United and Real Madrid, from domestic and international competition, with Infantino adding his voice to the backlash. “We strongly disapprove ... if some go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choice, either you are in, or you are out. You cannot be
TEAM ‘RESET’: Although it remains to be seen if Messi’s seventh Copa del Rey will be his last with Barca, the win has helped the team find its footing amid uncertainty Lionel Messi on Saturday scored twice, including a stunning solo goal, as Barcelona blew away Athletic Bilbao to win the Copa del Rey, consigning their opponents to a second final defeat in two weeks. The cup was won and lost in a whirlwind 12 minutes in Seville, which saw Barca score four times to clinch an emphatic 4-0 victory, with Messi at his devastating best. It remains to be seen if his seventh Copa del Rey triumph is the last trophy Messi lifts in Barcelona colors, but if this was to be a final flourish, the 33-year-old crafted a fitting farewell. “It’s very
‘CYNICAL PROJECT’: La Liga president Javier Tebas compared the 12 clubs to drunks leaving a bar at 5am ‘intoxicated with selfishness and a lack of solidarity’ Twelve of Europe’s most powerful clubs yesterday announced the launch of a breakaway European Super League (ESL) in a potentially seismic shift in the way soccer is run, but faced accusations of greed and cynicism. Six English Premier League teams — Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur — are involved, alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter and AC Milan. The ESL said the founding clubs had agreed to create a “new midweek competition,” but would continue to “compete in their respective national leagues.” It said it hoped the inaugural edition would start “as soon as practicable.” Three more