Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday said that he had a little extra motivation to win his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title against Andrey Rublev, as he was keen to join his mother on the honor roll at the Monte-Carlo Country Club.
Tsitsipas had lost both his previous Masters finals, but defeated Russian Rublev 6-3, 6-3 to win the title without dropping a set at the clay-court tournament.
The 22-year-old told reporters he was six when he visited the club for the first time with his mother, Julia Salnikova, who won a junior title at the same venue in 1981.
Photo: Reuters
His mother also played in the Fed Cup for the Soviet Union and reached a career-high ranking of No. 130.
“She showed me that name up there. I was ... stunned. I was like: ‘Wow, that is really cool. How cool is that?’” Tsitsipas said. “I didn’t think about it in the beginning of the tournament, but it came to my mind when I was playing the semi-finals. I was thinking that would be really cool to be in this together, like mother like son. That’s where the whole purpose came from. I feel like there was an enormous amount of willingness to want to do more in order to be there with my mom.”
Top seed Novak Djokovic and 11-time winner Rafael Nadal fell early in Monte Carlo, opening the door to a new Masters champion.
“I stepped up my game, brought this good game, good tennis. I didn’t see no reason for me to leave from here without the trophy. I felt like I deserved it,” Tsitsipas said. “I’ve put so much effort and so much concentration into it. Definitely something that I deserve. More opportunities like this is going to show up and come up in the future, so I need to be ready to show my consistency and prevail with that.”
The national cricket body (CTCSA) yesterday presented plans to develop the sport in Taiwan, with hints that an Asian Games bid might be on the horizon. At a luncheon at the Orient Luxury Hotel in Chiayi City, CTCSA chairman Lu Jia-hong presented plans the association has to build cricket grounds in Yunlin County’s Mailiao Township. The CTCSA said that the assistance of expat teams in Taiwan was crucial to its plans. Taiwan has upward of 13 cricket clubs, but only one dedicated ground — the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Lu said that the association is focused on gaining Asian Cricket Council
A decade ago, the plight of former champion gymnast Zhang Shangwu shocked China and made world headlines when he was discovered begging in Beijing, prompting a recycling magnate to give him a job. That should have heralded a turnaround for Zhang, who had been imprisoned for theft after injury ended his gymnastics career. However, after another stint in jail, Zhang is again making a living on the streets, doing handstands and singing for a live online audience in a parking lot in Baoding. Athletes in China are often reared in special schools from a young age and can struggle to adjust to normal
ANTI-ASIAN SENTIMENT: Speaking of Chang Yu, Indians manager Terry Francona said errors are part of baseball, but ‘ignorance and racism ... shouldn’t be anywhere’ “Stupid and ignorant” is what Indians manager Terry Francona called racist social media messages sent to first baseman Chang Yu. They have no place in baseball or “anywhere,” Francona added. On Tuesday, Chang shared some anti-Asian postings he received on Twitter after he made a costly error in the ninth inning of Monday’s game in Chicago. The throwing error allowed the White Sox to score the winning run. Chang, who is Taiwanese, posted some of the messages on his account, while asking for tolerance. One of the messages referred to the shape of his eyes and another referred to COVID-19. “Exercise your freedom
ON THE TABLE: While another Japanese official dismissed the comments, a minister in charge of vaccinations said that there could be a total bar on spectators at the Games Canceling the Tokyo Olympics over COVID-19 remains a possibility, a senior Japanese politician said yesterday, as a surge in cases renews concerns about the Games with less than 100 days to go. Toshiro Nikai, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) No. 2, said the Olympics must be canceled “without hesitation” if the virus situation is too severe. A year after their historic postponement, the 2020 Olympics remain beset by COVID-19 problems, with parts of the torch relay forced behind closed doors and public support consistently low. Organizers and Olympic officials insist the Games will go ahead safely, but Nikai said that all options