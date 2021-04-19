Taiwan on Saturday won its bid to host the 2026 World Indoor Tug of War Championships, the first time it has earned the right to host the biennial international competition.
The Tug of War International Federation (TWIF) held the bidding process on Friday and Saturday through videoconference to select the host for the 2026 event, said Cho Yao-peng (卓耀鵬), secretary-general of the Chinese Taipei Tug of War Association.
Taiwan won the right to host the event after 20 of the federation’s 22 members in the videoconference voted in favor, with one abstention, Cho said.
The association last year submitted a letter of intent to host the 2026 event, association chairman Chen Chien-ping (陳建平) said.
Securing the right to host the highest-level tug-of-war competition is of great historic importance for Taiwan, Chen said.
He attributed Taiwan winning the right to bid to the nation’s outstanding performance in international events over the past few years and the overwhelming support of countries from around the world.
The Taiwanese women’s team has won four gold medals at the World Games for four consecutive competitions since 2005 and has won the World Indoor Tug of War Championships five consecutive times as of last year.
The men’s team also won the championships in 2018 and last year, Chen said.
The 2026 World Indoor Tug of War Championship is set to be held from March 12 to March 15, with up to 1,000 athletes and staff from about 30 countries expected to participate, the TWIF said.
The national cricket body (CTCSA) yesterday presented plans to develop the sport in Taiwan, with hints that an Asian Games bid might be on the horizon. At a luncheon at the Orient Luxury Hotel in Chiayi City, CTCSA chairman Lu Jia-hong presented plans the association has to build cricket grounds in Yunlin County’s Mailiao Township. The CTCSA said that the assistance of expat teams in Taiwan was crucial to its plans. Taiwan has upward of 13 cricket clubs, but only one dedicated ground — the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Lu said that the association is focused on gaining Asian Cricket Council
A decade ago, the plight of former champion gymnast Zhang Shangwu shocked China and made world headlines when he was discovered begging in Beijing, prompting a recycling magnate to give him a job. That should have heralded a turnaround for Zhang, who had been imprisoned for theft after injury ended his gymnastics career. However, after another stint in jail, Zhang is again making a living on the streets, doing handstands and singing for a live online audience in a parking lot in Baoding. Athletes in China are often reared in special schools from a young age and can struggle to adjust to normal
‘HISTORIC’ MOMENT: ‘ Matsuyama Masters’ was trending on Twitter in Japan, as TV stations ran breaking news flashes and golf-related shares rose on the stock market Japan on Sunday sucked in its breath as Hideki Matsuyama almost blew his chance to win the Masters, but the golfer’s one-shot victory at Augusta National sparked a joyous reaction back home as the country celebrated another sporting triumph in testing times. Matsuyama, 29, became the first man from Japan to win one of golf’s major titles, a feat that drew praise from government and Olympics officials with the Tokyo Games just three months away. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato expressed “congratulations and respect from the heart” for Matsuyama’s “historic” win, which came as ray of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It
ANTI-ASIAN SENTIMENT: Speaking of Chang Yu, Indians manager Terry Francona said errors are part of baseball, but ‘ignorance and racism ... shouldn’t be anywhere’ “Stupid and ignorant” is what Indians manager Terry Francona called racist social media messages sent to first baseman Chang Yu. They have no place in baseball or “anywhere,” Francona added. On Tuesday, Chang shared some anti-Asian postings he received on Twitter after he made a costly error in the ninth inning of Monday’s game in Chicago. The throwing error allowed the White Sox to score the winning run. Chang, who is Taiwanese, posted some of the messages on his account, while asking for tolerance. One of the messages referred to the shape of his eyes and another referred to COVID-19. “Exercise your freedom