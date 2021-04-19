Taiwan wins bid to host tug-of-war tournament

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan on Saturday won its bid to host the 2026 World Indoor Tug of War Championships, the first time it has earned the right to host the biennial international competition.

The Tug of War International Federation (TWIF) held the bidding process on Friday and Saturday through videoconference to select the host for the 2026 event, said Cho Yao-peng (卓耀鵬), secretary-general of the Chinese Taipei Tug of War Association.

Taiwan won the right to host the event after 20 of the federation’s 22 members in the videoconference voted in favor, with one abstention, Cho said.

The association last year submitted a letter of intent to host the 2026 event, association chairman Chen Chien-ping (陳建平) said.

Securing the right to host the highest-level tug-of-war competition is of great historic importance for Taiwan, Chen said.

He attributed Taiwan winning the right to bid to the nation’s outstanding performance in international events over the past few years and the overwhelming support of countries from around the world.

The Taiwanese women’s team has won four gold medals at the World Games for four consecutive competitions since 2005 and has won the World Indoor Tug of War Championships five consecutive times as of last year.

The men’s team also won the championships in 2018 and last year, Chen said.

The 2026 World Indoor Tug of War Championship is set to be held from March 12 to March 15, with up to 1,000 athletes and staff from about 30 countries expected to participate, the TWIF said.