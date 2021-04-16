SPORTS BRIEFS

FOOTBALL

QB accuser drops suit

One of the 23 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment has dropped her case, citing privacy and security concerns after some of the women were ordered to make their names public following court hearings last week. In court documents filed late on Tuesday, the woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, said that she “reserves the right to refile the case once such concerns are addressed.” Buzbee has said that the women have faced death threats and attacks on social media since accusing Watson, and had wanted them to be allowed to remain anonymous. The women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will while he received a massage. At least one woman has alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. All of the women are either licensed massage therapists, or worked in a spa or similar business.

SOCCER

Kudela banned 10 games

The UEFA on Wednesday banned Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela for 10 European matches for racially abusing Rangers’ Finnish midfielder Glen Kamara in a Europa League match. Kamara has been suspended for three matches in UEFA club competitions for an “assault” on Kudela that reportedly took place in the tunnel after the match at Ibrox on March 18. Rangers forward Kemar Roofe was also handed a four-match ban for his high challenge that left Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar with a fractured skull in the bad-tempered last-16, second-leg tie. “We welcome the suspension imposed on Ondrej Kudela. This not only vindicates Glen Kamara’s evidence, but underlines the severity of the comment, given the number of games has been imposed by UEFA,” Rangers said in a statement.

CRICKET

Streak blasted after ban

Heath Streak on Wednesday was blasted as “selfish and greedy” after being handed an eight-year ban for corruption in a scandal described as “the darkest day in Zimbabwean cricket.” Former national captain and coach Streak, 47, was found guilty of breaching five rules of the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption Code related to betting. He disclosed inside information related to matches in the 2018 Tri-Series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the Zimbabwe-Afghanistan series in 2018, the IPL 2018 and the APL 2018. He also “facilitated or attempted to facilitate” the introduction of four players, including a national captain, to a third party for inside information for betting purposes, the council said. Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said it was a “very sad and shameful episode that might well go down in history as the darkest day in Zimbabwean cricket.”

BASKETBALL

Rockets probing cyberattack

The Houston Rockets are investigating a cyberattack that attempted to install ransomware on the team’s internal systems, and the organization is working closely with the FBI, team officials said on Wednesday. “The Rockets organization recently detected suspicious activity on certain systems in its internal network. We immediately launched an investigation,” the Houston Rockets said in an e-mailed statement, adding that cybersecurity experts were also helping.