FOOTBALL
QB accuser drops suit
One of the 23 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment has dropped her case, citing privacy and security concerns after some of the women were ordered to make their names public following court hearings last week. In court documents filed late on Tuesday, the woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, said that she “reserves the right to refile the case once such concerns are addressed.” Buzbee has said that the women have faced death threats and attacks on social media since accusing Watson, and had wanted them to be allowed to remain anonymous. The women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will while he received a massage. At least one woman has alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. All of the women are either licensed massage therapists, or worked in a spa or similar business.
SOCCER
Kudela banned 10 games
The UEFA on Wednesday banned Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela for 10 European matches for racially abusing Rangers’ Finnish midfielder Glen Kamara in a Europa League match. Kamara has been suspended for three matches in UEFA club competitions for an “assault” on Kudela that reportedly took place in the tunnel after the match at Ibrox on March 18. Rangers forward Kemar Roofe was also handed a four-match ban for his high challenge that left Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar with a fractured skull in the bad-tempered last-16, second-leg tie. “We welcome the suspension imposed on Ondrej Kudela. This not only vindicates Glen Kamara’s evidence, but underlines the severity of the comment, given the number of games has been imposed by UEFA,” Rangers said in a statement.
CRICKET
Streak blasted after ban
Heath Streak on Wednesday was blasted as “selfish and greedy” after being handed an eight-year ban for corruption in a scandal described as “the darkest day in Zimbabwean cricket.” Former national captain and coach Streak, 47, was found guilty of breaching five rules of the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption Code related to betting. He disclosed inside information related to matches in the 2018 Tri-Series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the Zimbabwe-Afghanistan series in 2018, the IPL 2018 and the APL 2018. He also “facilitated or attempted to facilitate” the introduction of four players, including a national captain, to a third party for inside information for betting purposes, the council said. Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said it was a “very sad and shameful episode that might well go down in history as the darkest day in Zimbabwean cricket.”
BASKETBALL
Rockets probing cyberattack
The Houston Rockets are investigating a cyberattack that attempted to install ransomware on the team’s internal systems, and the organization is working closely with the FBI, team officials said on Wednesday. “The Rockets organization recently detected suspicious activity on certain systems in its internal network. We immediately launched an investigation,” the Houston Rockets said in an e-mailed statement, adding that cybersecurity experts were also helping.
A decade ago, the plight of former champion gymnast Zhang Shangwu shocked China and made world headlines when he was discovered begging in Beijing, prompting a recycling magnate to give him a job. That should have heralded a turnaround for Zhang, who had been imprisoned for theft after injury ended his gymnastics career. However, after another stint in jail, Zhang is again making a living on the streets, doing handstands and singing for a live online audience in a parking lot in Baoding. Athletes in China are often reared in special schools from a young age and can struggle to adjust to normal
‘HISTORIC’ MOMENT: ‘ Matsuyama Masters’ was trending on Twitter in Japan, as TV stations ran breaking news flashes and golf-related shares rose on the stock market Japan on Sunday sucked in its breath as Hideki Matsuyama almost blew his chance to win the Masters, but the golfer’s one-shot victory at Augusta National sparked a joyous reaction back home as the country celebrated another sporting triumph in testing times. Matsuyama, 29, became the first man from Japan to win one of golf’s major titles, a feat that drew praise from government and Olympics officials with the Tokyo Games just three months away. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato expressed “congratulations and respect from the heart” for Matsuyama’s “historic” win, which came as ray of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It
ANTI-ASIAN SENTIMENT: Speaking of Chang Yu, Indians manager Terry Francona said errors are part of baseball, but ‘ignorance and racism ... shouldn’t be anywhere’ “Stupid and ignorant” is what Indians manager Terry Francona called racist social media messages sent to first baseman Chang Yu. They have no place in baseball or “anywhere,” Francona added. On Tuesday, Chang shared some anti-Asian postings he received on Twitter after he made a costly error in the ninth inning of Monday’s game in Chicago. The throwing error allowed the White Sox to score the winning run. Chang, who is Taiwanese, posted some of the messages on his account, while asking for tolerance. One of the messages referred to the shape of his eyes and another referred to COVID-19. “Exercise your freedom
FIFTY YEARS ON: ‘Don’t be afraid of competition, we can compete peacefully,’ said Yao Zhenxu, a Chinese player who was there when ‘ping-pong diplomacy’ began It was 50 years ago, but Zhang Xielin remembers vividly how a shaggy-haired US table tennis player stepped onto the Chinese team’s bus, a chance encounter which would shape history. It was the world championships in Nagoya, Japan, and Glenn Cowan mistakenly hopped in with Zhang and his teammates — an awkward moment because the US and China were then deeply at odds. “We were on the bus and were talking and laughing,” said Zhang, now 80. “But when we realized that an American had come onto the bus, we fell silent.” The Chinese triple world champion Zhuang Zedong eventually came forward and