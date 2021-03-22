Defending champion Viktor Axelsen was yesterday to face Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the final of badminton’s All England Open.
Axelsen on Saturday got the better of an all-Danish semi-final, coming from behind to beat Anders Antonsen 16-21, 21-7, 21-17.
Lee should go into the showdown fresher, as he cruised through an earlier semi-final 21-13, 21-17 over Dutchman Mark Caljouw.
Photo: AFP
After 21 years without a Danish men’s singles champion, Axelsen broke the duck last year and just had enough to hold off his younger compatriot in a battle between the second and third seeds.
“It was a crazy game. Lot of back and forth, lot of nerves, lot of good rallies — it had everything,” Axelsen said.
The 2016 Olympic bronze medalist kept his cool to edge ahead at the crucial point of a tight decider, before taking his first match point with an unchallenged Antonsen error.
Photo: AFP
Lee shocked world No. 1 Kento Momota to reach the last four, and the 22-year-old suffered no dip in form as he comfortably saw off the unseeded Caljouw.
“It is my first All England final, so very happy about the performance,” Lee said.
“In the second game I lost focus a bit, but luckily I managed to get back my momentum,” he added.
Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara was yesterday to face Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the women’s final, after edging a classic clash with Ratchanok Intanon 16-21, 21-16, 21-19.
Second seed Okuhara battled back from losing the first set in an entertaining match.
Intanon raced into a 13-8 lead in the decider, before a series of costly errors allowed Okuhara to turn the set and match around to go ahead 20-18.
The first match point was saved by Intanon, but a wayward forehand drive sealed her fate.
Chochuwong powered into the final with a comprehensive 21-17, 21-9 win over Indian fifth seed Pusarla Venkata Sindhu.
All three doubles finals were to be all-Japanese affairs.
Defending champions Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe were to take on Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda in the men’s final, while Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota were to face Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara in the women’s final.
Watanabe and his partner Arisa Higashino were to take on Matsutomo and Yuki Kaneko in the mixed doubles final.
With the tournament not counting toward Olympic qualification, leading Asian badminton nations Taiwan, China and South Korea had opted not to travel because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Indonesia’s team were forced to withdraw from the tournament earlier this week after a passenger on their flight to Britain tested positive for COVID-19.
LAYING A FOUNDATION: The first-ever PCCT Premier League tournament started in early January. Organizers said they hope it will help set a high standard for clubs Formosa yesterday defeated PCCT, as the PCCT Taiwan Premier League cricket tournament concluded at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Shiv Rawat was the top scorer for PCCT. Batting at No. 6, he made 38 from 33 before he was caught by bowler Arun Parappagoudar. PCCT set Formosa 139 to win, a responsibility that captain Parappagoudar took upon himself with 50 from 44. Formosa won by three wickets with one ball to spare after a tense final few overs. Twelve teams entered the league, with the first match played on Jan. 2 between Formosa and the Southern Dragons in Group A,
Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin on Wednesday spoke out against a rise in targeted attacks against Asian Americans in the wake of shootings at three Atlanta, Georgia-area massage parlors that left eight people dead, the majority of whom were women of Asian descent, leading to fears the killer had a racial motive. Lin, who plays for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, was speaking in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night. The 32-year-old point guard made headlines last month after revealing that he was called “coronavirus” on the court without saying when or where it happened. The
Switzerland’s former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner might have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has started a new venture — training to become a watchmaker. Lichtsteiner, who made 108 appearances for the Swiss national side, has started an internship, lasting up to six months, at Zurich firm Maurice de Mauriac. “I want to do something productive,” the 37-year-old former Juventus, SS Lazio and Arsenal defender said on Friday last week. “If you are a banker ... you can do that for all your life, but if you are a footballer, once you hit your mid-30s, you have to find something
Two 15-year-old athletes at a Chinese sports training center scalded younger teammates with boiling water and committed other acts of abuse, state media reported yesterday, sparking outrage online. The incident has shined a light on an opaque Chinese state sports system which has long had a reputation for pushing competitors, including children, to extremes. The two unnamed athletes were suspended from the Hebei Province gymnastics, judo and weightlifting sports center, Xinhua news agency said. Their five victims were about the age of 10 and the incident happened in September last year, it said. The Beijing News published on its Web site video footage of