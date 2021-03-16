Medvedev marks world No. 2 with title

AFP, MARSEILLE, France





Russia’s Daniil Medvedev on Sunday said it was “great for the self-esteem” to win a 10th career title on the eve of replacing Rafael Nadal as world No. 2.

The top seed cruised to victory in Marseille, beating 93rd-ranked Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4 in the final.

The 25-year-old was yesterday to climb above Nadal to No. 2 in the world in the ATP rankings, behind Novak Djokovic.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns during his match against Dusan Lajovic on the third day of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on March 3. Photo: EPA-EFE

Medvedev would be the first player outside the “Big Four” of Djokovic, Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray to reach No. 2 since Australia’s Lleyton Hewitt in July 2005.

“I am really happy. I knew that I would become No. 2 no matter what on Monday,” said Medvedev, the runner-up to Djokovic at the Australian Open final last month.

“It is always better when you step up the rankings when you do something great,” he said.

“I know that winning here didn’t give me the points to become No. 2, but it is great for the self-esteem that just before becoming No. 2 on Monday, I win a tournament,” he added.

Medvedev fired 13 aces past Herbert who had stunned two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals.

Six of Medvedev’s titles have come on indoor hard courts — the biggest of which was at last year’s ATP Finals in London.

“I am really happy about the No. 10. It gets me to two digits, something which I dreamt of when I was a kid,” Medvedev said.

“I think it is already a great number, but I am going to try to work more and get some more,” he said.

“I really like to play on hard courts. I feel like that is where my game suits me the best. I feel like I know the solutions I have to find during the match and that is what I did today,” he added.