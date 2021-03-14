FOOTBALL
Brady re-signs with Bucs
Tom Brady on Friday signed a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and immediately set his sights on an eighth Super Bowl crown. After media reports indicating that Brady had agreed terms on a new deal with Tampa Bay, the 43-year-old quarterback confirmed the move on social media. “In pursuit of 8,” Brady wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of him putting pen to paper on a new contract. “@buccaneers w’ere keeping the band together.” The NFL Network and ESPN reported earlier that the seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady, who turns 44 in August, had agreed to a deal that would ease salary cap issues for the Bucs. The new contract features voidable years at the end of the contract allowing the club to spread Brady’s salary cap hit over a longer period, which is to save the team US$19 million on Brady’s salary for the upcoming season, when he was due to cost US$28.4 million under NFL payroll limit rules and his original two-year deal.
CYCLING
Tribunal rules against doctor
Former Team Sky and British Cycling head doctor Richard Freeman ordered banned testosterone knowing or believing that it was to be given to a rider for the purposes of doping, a medical tribunal ruled on Friday. A central plank of Freeman’s defense was that he ordered the testosterone to treat former performance director Shane Sutton’s erectile dysfunction — something that the Australian vehemently denied while giving evidence in 2019. However, in its ruling, the tribunal said that it “did not believe he ordered the Testogel for Mr Sutton.” In a statement of his own, Sutton said that he whole affair “saddened” him, adding that he had been “used as a scapegoat.” Freeman, 61, accepted 18 of 22 charges against him relating to the ordering of a package of Testogel sent to British Cycling headquarters in 2011, but denied he had requested it for an as yet unidentified cyclist.
MOTORSPORT
Verstappen sets pace
Max Verstappen on Friday laid down an early marker ahead of the Formula 1 World Championship on the opening day of pre-season testing in Bahrain, while Lewis Hamilton suffered a nightmare start as a sandstorm swept across the Sakhir track. Verstappen clocked a best time of 1 minute, 30.674 seconds in his Red Bull car. The Dutchman also piled up an eye-watering 139 laps. “We had a very positive day and managed a lot of laps, even though the track conditions were quite difficult,” he said. “We don’t need to talk about pace yet and it isn’t really a discussion until we get to Q3 [third-round qualifying] at the first race weekend — it’s only then you see the real pace in all the cars.” In stark comparison, Hamilton was only 10th-fastest in 1:32.912, although his 42 laps dwarfed the six by Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, the slowest man on the track in 1:36.850, which the team said was due to gearbox issues. Hamilton shrugged off what proved to be a frustrating day for the champions. “I’ve never seen a sandstorm come through here before in all the years that I’ve driven at this circuit,” he said. “The sand was moving like rain would move. Having sand on the tires isn’t good for their longevity, and getting consistency on long runs is difficult.” The season is to start in Bahrain on March 28 before heading to Italy, Portugal, Spain and Monaco through May.
Fans of Chinese soccer champions Jiangsu say police have warned them not to protest or “make trouble” after the club’s abrupt financial collapse, and describe themselves as angry, heartbroken and powerless. Jiangsu said that it had “ceased operations” after its backers, retail conglomerate Suning, who also own Serie A leaders Inter, pulled the plug on Feb. 28. The club’s sudden implosion came just more than 100 days after Jiangsu won the Chinese Super League for their first domestic title and highlights wider problems undermining China’s bid to be a leading soccer country. Irate supporters have pledged to boycott struggling Suning. A small group of
Danish teenager Clara Tauson on Sunday clinched her first career WTA Tour title in style, beating Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 6-1 to win the Open 6eme Sens Metropole de Lyon without dropping a set after coming through two qualifying rounds. As an added bonus, the world No. 139 yesterday broke into the top 100. “I’m going to believe it when I see it,” Tauson said after her win. “When I play like this I think I can beat some really good players. I’ve worked so hard for this. When I came here I was a qualifier, I didn’t expect this of course.” Feeling tense
Italy’s Luna Rossa yesterday showed defending champions Team New Zealand that predictions of an America’s Cup walkover were premature, as the opening day of racing ended with honors even. Team New Zealand easily won the first of two races contested in Auckland on day one of the regatta, only for Luna Rossa, widely written off in the lead-up, to bounce back and claim the second. Team New Zealand cruised to victory in the first race by 31 seconds, before Luna Rossa held off a late charge to snatch the second by seven seconds. The Italian syndicate’s cohelmsman Jimmy Spithill was jubilant at the
Top-seeded Elina Svitolina on Tuesday suffered a “disappointing” 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Svetlana Kuznetsova in her Dubai opener as US teen sensation Coco Gauff fought “fire with fire” to come through a tension-fueled second round against Marketa Vondrousova. Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Petra Kvitova was forced to retire through injury in her evening clash with Jil Teichmann. Kuznetsova, ranked No. 41, rallied back from a set and an early break down to knock out the two-time champion and record her 21st win in Dubai — the highest tally among active WTA players. The 35-year-old Russian is a three-time runner-up in the United Arab Emirates