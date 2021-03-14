Atalanta and Lazio claim victories in Serie A

Atalanta BC and SS Lazio on Friday warmed up for Champions League games with victories in Serie A, while Torino were cleared of any wrongdoing after failing to travel to Rome for a game because of a COVID-19 scare.

Atalanta defeated visiting Spezia 3-1 with two goals from Mario Pasalic, while substitute Felipe Caicedo scored a late winner for Lazio to defeat last-placed Crotone 3-2.

Atalanta moved into fourth place and the final Champions League spot, while Lazio remained seventh.

Atalanta BC’s Mario Pasalic, right, scores past Spezia goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet during their Serie A match at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, on Friday. Photo: AP

Atalanta face a 1-0 first-leg deficit as they prepare to travel to play Real Madrid in the round of 16 on Tuesday, while Lazio need to overcome a 4-1 first-leg loss against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Torino were cleared after they missed a game against Lazio.

Serie A’s sports judge Gerardo Mastrandrea said that the March 2 game would be rescheduled and that Torino would not be penalized.

On the day of the game regional authorities in Turin placed Torino under quarantine after eight of their players tested positive for COVID-19, but Serie A refused to postpone the match.

The Italian League failed to cancel or reschedule the game at the time and after a 45-minute wait following the scheduled kick-off, Lazio players were informed by the referee that Torino were considered to have forfeited and that the match had been abandoned.

This decision has now been overturned.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles on Friday rescued Newcastle United at the death when he equalized in injury time to deny Aston Villa victory and rekindled hope of Premier League survival.

Lascelles powered home a last-gasp header to snatch a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park just as it looked as though Ollie Watkins’ 86th-minute effort had won it.

The result kept Newcastle two points clear of the drop zone.

LIGUE 1

A stoppage-time goal on Friday from Zimbabwe international Tino Kadewere rescued a point for title-chasing Olympique Lyonnais in a 1-1 Ligue 1 draw against Stade Rennais at the Groupama Stadium.

BUNDESLIGA

Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday slumped to a fifth consecutive Bundesliga defeat, losing 3-1 against Augsburg just four days before they face Manchester City in the Champions League.

LA LIGA

Roger Marti’s first-half goal on Friday gave Levante UD a 1-0 win over Valencia in a La Liga derby.

Ruben Rochina intercepted a poor pass by Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby and set up Marti in the area in the 18th minute.

“The win feels great, a derby is always special,” Marti said.