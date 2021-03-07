Max Pacioretty on Friday scored his second goal of the game in overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights recovered after allowing a bizarre tying goal late in the third period to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4.
Pacioretty converted off a pass from Alex Pietrangelo to beat Devan Dubnyk 1 minute, 25 seconds into overtime for his third OT goal of the season to end a wild game that gave Vegas a five-game winning streak.
“You have to have the mindset that you’re going to attack on the three-on-three,” Pacioretty said. “If you don’t take many chances, you won’t create much and end up in your own end.”
Photo: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY
The Sharks had tied the game with 1:07 left in regulation came after Brent Burns’ clear attempt bounced toward goaltender Oscar Dansk as Kevin Labanc came rushing toward him.
Dansk tried to knock the puck away, but did not make clean contact and it bounced off Labanc’s stick and went into the open net to tie the game.
“We told him not to worry about it,” Pietrangelo said. “Stuff happens. Breakdowns happen. It’s how you pick him up... I love to see guys like that get rewarded.”
Photo: AFP
The Golden Knights had led 3-0 after knocking out Martin Jones early in the second and went back up 4-2 early in the third when Alex Tuch scored 24 seconds after the bad blood between Vegas and San Jose led to a spirited fight between Vegas’ Ryan Reaves and San Jose’s Kurtis Gabriel.
The Sharks carried a grudge coming into the game after Jonathan Marchessault injured defenseman Radim Simek with a couple of hard hits in the first meeting of the season last month.
There was some expected chippiness that eventually led to the fight at the opening faceoff of the third period with Reaves getting the best shot in late in the tussle.
Photo: AFP
Reaves left the game later in the third with an apparent leg injury.
The Golden Knights delivered another blow on the shift following the fight when Tuch scored on a one-timer to make it 4-2 with his sixth goal in the past six games.
However, San Jose rallied to tie it and earn a point.
“I thought the energy from the rest of the third period was in our favor,” Sharks captain Logan Couture said. “We played hard. Unfortunately we didn’t get two [points], but happy we got one.”
Reilly Smith and Chandler Stephenson also scored for Vegas. Dansk made 25 saves in his first start since 2019 and earned his first win since Oct. 27, 2017.
Brent Burns, Matt Nieto and Couture also scored for the Sharks, who have dropped four of five to start their seven-game homestand.
Martin Jones allowed three goals on eight shots before getting pulled early in the second.
Dubnyk stopped 17 of 19 shots in relief, but took the loss.
The Sharks got on the board in the second period thanks to a replay review on a power play.
Burns’ point shot hit the post and then went into the net before bouncing directly out.
The official on the ice did not notice and play continued for 24 seconds until the horn blew with the replay center in Toronto calling for a replay.
The officials took a look and ruled it a good goal to cut Vegas’ lead to 3-1 and they put the 24 seconds back onto the clock.
BRUINS 5, CAPITALS 1
In Boston, Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist as the Boston Bruins responded to a head shot from Capitals forward Tom Wilson with a three-goal second period to beat Washington.
Two days after Alex Ovechkin slashed Trent Frederic in the groin, the game again took an ugly turn when Wilson smashed Brandon Carlo’s head into the glass with 90 seconds left in the first period.
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that Carlo left the arena in an ambulance and went to a hospital, but could not confirm that it was a concussion.
Frederic and Jarred Tinordi fought Wilson in the game, but the real revenge was the scoring.
AVALANCHE 3, DUCKS 2, OT
In Denver, Colorado, Valeri Nichushkin scored his second goal of the game 2:45 into overtime, while Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves as Colorado overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Anaheim.
Nichushkin circled around a defender and then slid a shot past goalie John Gibson.
Brandon Saad also scored for a Colorado team missing star player Nathan MacKinnon, who was a late scratch after leaving in the third period on Wednesday in San Jose after taking a hit to the head.
KINGS 2, BLUES 3, OT
In Los Angeles, Mike Hoffman scored 1:30 into overtime to lift St Louis past Los Angeles.
Hoffman ripped a slap shot from the right faceoff circle past Cal Petersen to give the Blues their third straight victory.
BLACKHAWKS 4, LIGHTNING 3, SO
In Chicago, Philipp Kurashev scored the only goal in a shootout in Chicago’s victory over Tampa Bay.
WILD 5, COYOTES 1
In Glendale, Arizona, Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist, while Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 24 shots as Minnesota jumped on Arizona early.
