Spinner Ashton Agar yesterday produced the best bowling performance in Australia’s Twenty20 international history in a 64-run win over New Zealand in Wellington.
Agar’s match-turning 6-30, including three in one over, derailed a New Zealand fightback as Australia avoided a series loss in the third T20.
Under-fire skipper Aaron Finch hit 69, his best T20 international score for more than two years, and Glenn Maxwell smashed 70 from 31 deliveries, including 28 in a single over from all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.
Photo: AP
The result leaves the five-match series at 2-1 in New Zealand’s favor with two games to go.
“To keep improving is all we can ask at the moment and we’re still alive in the series,” Finch said.
Australia finished their 20 overs at 208-4 after losing the toss and being asked to bat.
In reply, New Zealand were bundled out for 144 in 17.1 overs thanks to Agar’s heroics.
“Once I started to have the courage to toss the ball up a little bit, I got something out of it,” he said. “That was a good lesson I can take out of today moving forward.”
TEST MATCH
Staff writer, with AFP, ABU DHABI
Zimbabwe yesterday wrapped up a 10-wicket win against Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
The Test was over inside two days as Afghanistan posted scores of 131 and 135, while Zimbabwe scored 250 in their first innings — with Sean Williams making 105 — and 17 without loss to secure victory with fewer than 10 overs of play remaining on the second day.
Donald Tiripano took three wickets for Zimbabwe in the second innings, including Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran for 76 — who provided the only innings of substance.
The second and final Test is to start on Wednesday next week.
‘ESCAPE FROM JUSTICE’: A US gymnast who trained under Geddert for more than 10 years and was assaulted by Larry Nassar called his suicide ‘an admission of guilt’ A former US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar on Thursday killed himself, hours after being charged with turning his Michigan gym into a hub of human trafficking by coercing girls to train and then abusing them. John Geddert faced 24 charges that could have carried years in prison had he been convicted. He was supposed to appear in an Eaton County court, near Lansing, Michigan, but his body was found at a rest area along Interstate 96, state police said. “This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved,” Michigan Attorney General Dana
Constructing intricate models with Lego has become an important part of preparation for French Open champion Iga Swiatek and the 19-year-old Pole is confident her game is shaping up for success on all kinds of surfaces. The 19-year-old Pole last year became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992 and on Saturday she picked up the second trophy of her career at the Adelaide International. Swiatek has often attributed her success to her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who has helped the Polish player improve her mental strength and process her thoughts during intense matches. Work on
BARTY PARTY OVER: After crashing out on Wednesday, Ashleigh Barty pulled out of the Qatar Open with a left leg injury, and hit back at Australians’ unrealistic expectations Coco Gauff and Jil Teichmann yesterday advanced to the Adelaide International semi-finals after three-set wins on the Memorial Drive hard courts. The 16-year-old Gauff beat Shelby Rogers 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Teichmann defeated Anastasija Sevastova 6-4 ,6-7 (8/10), 7-5. Gauff has won five straight matches in Adelaide, including two in qualifying, since her second-round loss to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open. She and Rogers had an extended rally in the ninth game of the third set, which Gauff won after setting up game point with a cross-court return. Gauff next faces second-seeded Belinda Bencic, who beat Storm Sanders 6-2, 6-4. Teichmann had five
RUTHLESS FORM: The 19-year-old Iga Swiatek downed world No. 12 Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-2 to claim the second title of her career, after winning Roland Garros last year French Open champion Iga Swiatek yesterday crushed world No. 12 Belinda Bencic in straight sets to claim the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive. The 19-year-old Pole was in ruthless form as she downed Bencic 6-2, 6-2 to claim the second title of her career. Swiatek burst onto the tennis scene at Roland Garros last year when she claimed the French Open crown, defeating then world No. 6 Sofia Kenin in the final. She started strongly against Bencic and never eased up, breaking her Swiss opponent twice in each set to wrap up a comfortable win. Both players were untroubled, holding their opening service games