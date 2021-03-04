Ashton Agar takes six as Australia down Black Caps

AFP, WELLINGTON





Spinner Ashton Agar yesterday produced the best bowling performance in Australia’s Twenty20 international history in a 64-run win over New Zealand in Wellington.

Agar’s match-turning 6-30, including three in one over, derailed a New Zealand fightback as Australia avoided a series loss in the third T20.

Under-fire skipper Aaron Finch hit 69, his best T20 international score for more than two years, and Glenn Maxwell smashed 70 from 31 deliveries, including 28 in a single over from all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.

Australia batsman Glenn Maxwell, right, prepares to play a shot against New Zealand during the third Twenty20 international at the Wellington Regional Stadium yesterday. Photo: AP

The result leaves the five-match series at 2-1 in New Zealand’s favor with two games to go.

“To keep improving is all we can ask at the moment and we’re still alive in the series,” Finch said.

Australia finished their 20 overs at 208-4 after losing the toss and being asked to bat.

In reply, New Zealand were bundled out for 144 in 17.1 overs thanks to Agar’s heroics.

“Once I started to have the courage to toss the ball up a little bit, I got something out of it,” he said. “That was a good lesson I can take out of today moving forward.”

TEST MATCH

Staff writer, with AFP, ABU DHABI

Zimbabwe yesterday wrapped up a 10-wicket win against Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Test was over inside two days as Afghanistan posted scores of 131 and 135, while Zimbabwe scored 250 in their first innings — with Sean Williams making 105 — and 17 without loss to secure victory with fewer than 10 overs of play remaining on the second day.

Donald Tiripano took three wickets for Zimbabwe in the second innings, including Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran for 76 — who provided the only innings of substance.

The second and final Test is to start on Wednesday next week.