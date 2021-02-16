Romelu Lukaku on Sunday scored twice to reach 300 career goals, as Inter Milan moved above AC Milan to the top of Serie A with an impressive 3-1 home win over SS Lazio.
Lukaku’s brace came in the first half as Inter made the most of their city rivals’ surprising 2-0 loss at Spezia on Saturday.
Inter, bidding for a first Scudetto since winning the treble under Jose Mourinho in 2010, are one point clear of AC Milan, with AS Roma six points further back in third.
Photo: AP
The stage is set for a mouthwatering Milan derby at the San Siro on Sunday next week.
“He [Lukaku] came back firing on all cylinders tonight and we need this Romelu. We need this determination and passion from everyone in the team,” Inter coach Antonio Conte said.
“I am happy for the lads. Inevitably this must be a starting point for us and not the finish line. We know the next game is the derby with Milan, going into it above them is obviously much better,” he said.
“It’s going to be a fascinating game between two teams who have strong ambitions,” he added.
Conte apologized on Saturday for appearing to show the finger to his former club’s directors at halftime of the controversial Italian Cup match at Juventus on Tuesday.
At the San Siro, Lukaku opened the scoring on 22 minutes from the penalty spot after Wesley Hoedt fouled Lautaro Martinez.
The Belgium forward then moved level with Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the Serie A goalscoring charts just before the break, as he hit a loose ball first time on the half-volley for his 16th league goal of the campaign.
The deficit was halved just after the hour mark as Gonzalo Escalante’s free-kick was deflected to leave Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic flat-footed.
Inter’s return to the summit was secured in the 64th minute as Lukaku turned the provider for Martinez.
A move that started at the edge of the home box and continued with Lukaku’s powerful run from the halfway line ended with Martinez side-footing in his 11th effort of the season.
Earlier, French midfielder Jordan Veretout also struck twice as Roma beat Udinese 3-0 to climb back to third.
Atalanta BC moved up to seventh, level on points with fifth-placed SSC Napoli, after Luis Muriel scored in the 90th minute to earn a 1-0 victory at Cagliari.
One week after losing to Juve, Roma took advantage of the champions’ loss to Napoli
Roma continued their strong form at the Stadio Olimpico even without Edin Dzeko, who returned from his brief exile when he came on for the last 21 minutes. They are the only team in Serie A still unbeaten at home this season.
Veretout put Roma ahead after five minutes, racing forward to meet a cross from Gianluca Mancini with a powerful header. After visiting goalkeeper Juan Musso upended Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the 25th minute, Veretout converted the penalty.
It was Veretout’s fourth successful penalty and ninth league goal of the season.
With 15 league goals (and 17 in all competitions) since his arrival in Rome from Fiorentina in 2019, the former Aston Villa and Nantes player has overtaken Vincent Candela as Roma’s top-scoring French player.
Veretout said he had been told to get into the opposing penalty area more often by coach Paulo Fonseca.
“I have challenged him on the number of goals he scores,” Fonseca said. “I told him that he had to score more than ten.”
In Cagliari, Atalanta were frustrated for 90 minutes by the relegation-haunted hosts before the game sprung to life in the dying seconds.
Atalanta looked heavy legged four days after beating Napoli in the Italian Cup semi-finals, but their bench made the difference. Muriel, who came on in the 68th minute, beat two defenders on the edge of the box before drilling home the winner in the 90th minute.
“It was a very difficult match from the start, I’m happy to have scored. Winning like that means a lot,” Muriel said.
MISERABLE MELBOURNE: The Chan sisters’ Grand Slam to forget continued with losses in the mixed doubles after their shock first-round exit in the women’s doubles Behind Hsieh Su-wei’s rousing women’s singles third-round victory over Sara Errani at the Australian Open yesterday was a simple plan: “Avoid the bagel.” The Taiwanese had been badly thrashed in all three of her previous matches against the Italian veteran and each defeat featured a stinging 6-0 loss in one of the sets. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, the 35-year-old ended that streak with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 win at John Cain Arena that booked her a third appearance in the round-of-16 at Melbourne Park, following on from 2008 and 2018. “It’s so good. I have a record against
HOME HOPE: Singles world No. 1 Ash Barty also managed to avoid a surprise, but she blew a big lead in the second set and had to survive a shaky tiebreaker Doubles world No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei yesterday survived a scare in the first round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, but Taiwan’s other pairing, the Chan sisters, did not as they fell to a shock defeat in their opener at Melbourne Park. Top seeds Hsieh and Barbora Strycova were pushed all they way by unfancied Australian wild-cards Destanee Aiava and Astra Sharma before eventually prevailing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in 2 hours, 3 minutes on Court 16. The Taiwanese-Czech duo saved five of 12 break points and converted eight of 18, hit 24 winners and took advantage of their opponents’ 11
NO MATCH: Andreescu was impressed by the Taiwanese player’s unpredictable mix of pace and placement, saying ‘she can literally redirect any single ball you give her’ Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s comeback from injury stalled yesterday at the Australian Open when she became the latest top-10 player to be beaten by crafty veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. Andreescu’s power was no match for Hsieh’s shotmaking in a 6-3, 6-2 second-round upset. “You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight,” said Hsieh after beating the Canadian, who was coming off a draining three-setter against Mihaela Buzarnescu. “It’s strange, I normally feel more excited to play with better players,” Hsieh added. Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for “still going
MAKING HISTORY? Hsieh can concentrate on today’s singles match, where a win would make her the oldest debut Grand Slam quarter-finalist in the Open era Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday fell to a shock defeat in the second round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, while in the men’s singles, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev finally worked out how to a win a five-setter in Melbourne. Doubles world No. 1 Hsieh and Barbora Strycova, the top seeds and last year’s runners-up, fell to a 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-5 defeat to Darija Jurak of Croatia and Nina Stojanovic of Serbia in 2 hours, 22 minutes. Jurak and Stojanovic converted seven of eight break points and hit 36 winners to stun the Taiwanese-Czech pairing and advance to the third round. The