Maverick Hsieh forges own path as ‘a free spirit’

AFP, MELBOURNE





In an era of regimented game plans, strict training regimes, nutritionists and pre-match routines, one player is refreshingly going her own way — Hsieh Su-wei.

“She’s a free spirit,” long-time coach Paul McNamee said after Taiwan’s Hsieh became the oldest woman in the Open era to debut in the quarter-finals of a Slam.

“That’s the same with her tennis. She kind of acts on a whim sometimes, doesn’t like to plan too far ahead,” he said.

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei hits a backhand to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during their fourth-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. Photo: AP

Australian Open wins over Tsvetana Pironkova, eighth seed Bianca Andreescu, Sara Errani and Marketa Vondrousova mean that the maverick would face Naomi Osaka, 12 years her junior, in the Rod Laver Arena today for a place in the semi-finals.

“To think she’s 35 years of age, in her first Grand Slam quarter-final,” McNamee said. “I always believed she had a Grand Slam quarter at least in her, quarter or a semis. She’s achieved that now. She ticked that box.”

McNamee, who has coached Hsieh since 2011, said he never knows what will happen next.

“She was playing a match in Eastbourne one day,” he said. “She missed two balls in a row by 3m. I noticed she was playing with broken strings. She hadn’t broken a string for three years. She didn’t know what it was like.”

“Players change rackets on the change of balls, right? She’ll go years with the same racket,” he added.

Eccentric or not, Hsieh’s natural talent was clear to see when she made her professional debut at the age of 16 in 2001.

Double-handed on both forehand and backhand sides, Hsieh went unbeaten in her first 33 matches on the International Tennis Federation circuit and won five consecutive titles as a qualifier.

It was not until Hsieh linked up with McNamee in 2011 that she began to handle life on tour — and her career flourished.

“Before I worked with him, I have a lot of time alone,” Hsieh said about Australian McNamee, a former ATP Tour player.

“That was why it was not easy to improve or to find a way out. Sometimes, I had no one to warm up with,” she said.

Hsieh broke through at the highest level when she won the Wimbledon doubles in 2014 with China’s Peng Shuai.

The pair won the French Open the following year. Then with Barbora Strycova she won a second Wimbledon in 2019 and ended last year ranked world No. 1 in doubles.

McNamee was quick to credit Hsieh’s French boyfriend, Frederic Aniere, who has helped with coaching over the past few years, as the ageless Taiwanese reached new heights.

“It’s nice of her to give me some credit, but really Fred has been the one that’s helped her actually be more professional, if I can say that,” McNamee said. “They live together in Paris. She likes Paris. Fred has been an amazing influence on Su-wei the last few years. It’s a team effort absolutely.”

World No. 71 Hsieh, as befitting her laid-back attitude, is unflustered in exalted company.

She beat then-world No. 1 Simona Halep at Wimbledon in 2018 and now has 16 wins over top-20 players, 10 of them coming in the past two seasons.

She would be looking for another against Osaka, having knocked her out of the Miami event in 2019 — a second victory for Hsieh over a reigning world No. 1.

McNamee said that his job is often simple, dispensing with the highly detailed analysis that some coaches employ, and just allowing the freestyling Hsieh to be herself.

“Sometimes you just have to back off and say nothing,” McNamee said. “I’ve learnt the joy of silence a lot working with Su-wei.”

“You don’t want to put that talent in a box. You’ve got to let it rise and be free,” he said. “There’s only one Su-wei.”