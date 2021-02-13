Behind Hsieh Su-wei’s rousing women’s singles third-round victory over Sara Errani at the Australian Open yesterday was a simple plan: “Avoid the bagel.”
The Taiwanese had been badly thrashed in all three of her previous matches against the Italian veteran and each defeat featured a stinging 6-0 loss in one of the sets.
On the first day of the Lunar New Year, the 35-year-old ended that streak with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 win at John Cain Arena that booked her a third appearance in the round-of-16 at Melbourne Park, following on from 2008 and 2018.
Photo: AFP
“It’s so good. I have a record against Errani. Every time I have a bagel,” doubles world No. 1 Hsieh said on court after the match. “Before the match I was thinking: ‘Better don’t eat a bagel today.’”
Hsieh trailed 5-3 in the deciding set, but won the final four games in succession to snatch victory from Errani and set up a clash with 19th seed Marketa Vondrousova.
There will be no fans in attendance as Hsieh bids to make a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final, with Victoria state implementing a snap five-day lockdown from today to contain an outbreak of COVID-19.
Photo: AFP
That means no dining out for food-loving Hsieh, who has a number of favorite restaurants in Melbourne.
“I’m not worried about the [lack of] crowd, I think it’s good for everyone to make sure we are all safe, to help the government,” Hsieh said. “I’m only worried about my Uber Eats — if I can still get something to eat in my room.”
The Chan sisters’ Grand Slam to forget continued yesterday in the mixed doubles following the Taiwanese duo’s shock first-round exit in the women’s doubles on Thursday.
Fourth seeds Chan Hao-ching and Juan Sebatian Cabal of Colombia fell to a 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 defeat to Desirae Krawczyk of the US and Joe Salisbury of Britain in 1 hour, 16 minutes on Court 7.
They were followed out of the tournament by seventh seeds Latisha Chan and Ivan Dodig of Croatia, who were beaten 6-4, 7-5 by Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic and Filip Polasek of Slovakia in 1 hour, 22 minutes on Court 17.
Fifty years later, it remains the most impressive bunker shot in the history of golf, mainly because of the location: the moon. On Feb. 6, 1971, Apollo 14 commander Alan Shepard and his crew brought back 40kg of moon rocks, but left behind were two golf balls that Shepard, who later described the moon’s surface as “one big sand trap,” hit with a makeshift 6-iron. “I thought it was unique for the game of golf that Shepard thought so much about the game that he would take a golf club to the moon and hit a shot,” Jack Nicklaus said this week. Shepard
‘VINTAGE SERENA’: Serena Williams, wearing a colorful one-legged catsuit, and Noami Osaka also breezed into the second round, along with Bianca Andreescu Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei yesterday cruised into the second round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open, while Lu Yen-hsun was knocked out in the first round of the men’s singles. Hsieh, world No. 1 in women’s doubles and No. 68 in women’s singles, beat Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova 7-5, 6-2 in their first encounter during the first round at the open, which started three weeks later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh played a 5-5 tie against Pironkova in the first 10 games of the first set before going on to break her Bulgarian opponent’s serve three times
Naomi Osaka yesterday insisted that she is not consumed by returning to world No. 1, revealing that her top priority is greater consistency as she eyes a second Australian Open title. The world No. 3 is widely seen as a frontrunner at Melbourne Park, having gone 14 matches unbeaten — including the US Open final — before withdrawing from her Gippsland Trophy semi-final against Elise Mertens with a shoulder injury. Three-time Grand Slam winner Osaka reached the rankings summit two years ago when she defeated Petra Kvitova to win the Australian Open and become the first Asian player to take the top
NO MATCH: Andreescu was impressed by the Taiwanese player’s unpredictable mix of pace and placement, saying ‘she can literally redirect any single ball you give her’ Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s comeback from injury stalled yesterday at the Australian Open when she became the latest top-10 player to be beaten by crafty veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. Andreescu’s power was no match for Hsieh’s shotmaking in a 6-3, 6-2 second-round upset. “You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight,” said Hsieh after beating the Canadian, who was coming off a draining three-setter against Mihaela Buzarnescu. “It’s strange, I normally feel more excited to play with better players,” Hsieh added. Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for “still going