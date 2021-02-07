Fifty years later, it remains the most impressive bunker shot in the history of golf, mainly because of the location: the moon.
On Feb. 6, 1971, Apollo 14 commander Alan Shepard and his crew brought back 40kg of moon rocks, but left behind were two golf balls that Shepard, who later described the moon’s surface as “one big sand trap,” hit with a makeshift 6-iron.
“I thought it was unique for the game of golf that Shepard thought so much about the game that he would take a golf club to the moon and hit a shot,” Jack Nicklaus said this week.
Photo: NASA via AP
Shepard became the first American in space in 1961, as one of NASA’s seven original Mercury astronauts. After being sidelined for years by an inner ear problem, he became the fifth astronaut to walk on the moon as Apollo 14 commander.
However, he did more than just walk on the moon.
Shepard waited until the end of the mission before he surprised US viewers with what he had up his sleeve — or in this case, up his socks. That is how he got the golf gear in space.
“Houston, you might recognize what I have in my hand as the contingency sample return; it just so happens to have a genuine 6-iron on the bottom of it,” Shepard said. “In my left hand, I have a little white pellet that’s familiar to millions of Americans.”
He hit more moon than ball on his first two attempts. The third, he later referred to as a shank. And he caught the last one flush, or as flush as an astronaut can hit a golf ball while swinging with one hand in a pressurized spacesuit that weighs 82kg on Earth.
Shepard had asked Jack Harden Sr — former head pro at River Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas — to build a 6-iron that he could take to the moon.
Harden managed to attach the head of a Wilson Staff Dyna-Power 6-iron to a collapsible tool used to collect lunar samples.
It is still up for debate how far the golf shots went.
“Miles and miles and miles,” Shepard said in a light moment that was broadcast in color to a captive television audience on Earth.
Not quite — the shot for years has been estimated at 200 yards, remarkable considering how much the bulk of his spacesuit restricted Shepard’s movement.
Imaging specialist Andy Saunders worked out through the use of image stacking techniques that the first shot went 24 yards, while the second went 40 yards.
Former PGA champion Jimmy Walker hits a 6-iron about 200 yards on Earth, so he worked with Saunders to see how far he could hit one in one-sixth of the gravity.
“He was known for saying miles and miles,” Walker said. “They took my launch conditions and said my ball would fly 4,600 yards and it would have just over a minute of hang time.”
That would be a little over 4km — that also would be a conventional 6-iron, while wearing golf shoes and a sweater vest.
What stands out all these years later is that Shepard even thought about taking a golf club to the moon and back. Reportedly, the inspiration came from Bob Hope, who carried a golf club just about everywhere he went, including a trip to the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston a year before the Apollo 14 mission.
Still, Shepard is the only person to hit a golf ball on the moon.
“It was designed to be a fun thing,” Shepard said in a 1998 interview, five months before his death at age 74. “Fortunately, it is still a fun thing.”
‘BAD INTENTIONS’: ’El Mundo’ claimed that Argentine Messi could earn up to 555 million euros over four years from ‘the colossal contract that ruined Barcelona’ Lionel Messi on Sunday underlined his worth to Barcelona by scoring a sensational free-kick, but Atletico Madrid are in charge of La Liga after beating Cadiz to stand 10 points clear at the top of the table. Messi’s stunning effort in a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao had been matched by the Argentine’s friend and former teammate Luis Suarez, who earlier curled in a superb free-kick of his own in Atletico’s 4-2 victory over Cadiz. Atletico end the weekend even further ahead after Real Madrid’s defeat by Levante UD on Saturday, which means Zinedine Zidane’s side are now level with Barca on
GOING AHEAD: The people who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel, 160 of them players, were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they get the result The Australian Open is to begin as scheduled on Monday, even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages tested positive for COVID-19, tournament director Craig Tiley said yesterday. Yesterday’s warm-up matches at Melbourne Park were called off after the case was announced late on Wednesday. Those who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they received the result. “We’re absolutely confident the Australian Open will go ahead,” Tiley told reporters in Melbourne. “We are starting on Monday.” The 507 people affected, 160 of them players,
Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching yesterday defeated Darija Jurak and Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 7-5 at the WTA Gippsland Trophy at Melbourne Park, sending them to the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles. The Chans closed out the round-of-16 match against the Croatian-Serbian duo in 1 hour, 12 minutes after falling behind 1-3 in the second set. They won 66 of the 116 points contested to set up a match against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, who ousted the Australian duo of Anastasia Rodionova and Storm Sanders 7-5, 2-6, 10-8. Melbourne Park had 89 matches on the
A stone’s throw from the Mungo River, which partly marks the dividing line between Cameroon’s anglophone and francophone regions, stand armored vehicles and trucks filled with soldiers. They have been there on careful watch since the African Nations Championship (CHAN) got under way on Jan. 16 with the home side’s 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in Yaounde. CHAN is a long way from being the most important football tournament in the world; it is not even the biggest tournament in Africa. However, the competition has taken on a more significant role as the Cameroonian hosts run the dress rehearsal for next year’s far