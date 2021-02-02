Lionel Messi on Sunday underlined his worth to Barcelona by scoring a sensational free-kick, but Atletico Madrid are in charge of La Liga after beating Cadiz to stand 10 points clear at the top of the table.
Messi’s stunning effort in a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao had been matched by the Argentine’s friend and former teammate Luis Suarez, who earlier curled in a superb free-kick of his own in Atletico’s 4-2 victory over Cadiz.
Atletico end the weekend even further ahead after Real Madrid’s defeat by Levante UD on Saturday, which means Zinedine Zidane’s side are now level with Barca on points, both of them struggling to keep pace in the title race.
Photo: AFP
“Every game is an important step toward reaching the goal we set ourselves at the start of the season,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. “We have to keep pushing each other.”
Barca’s win at least maintains their momentum, while Messi’s 650th club goal might have carried extra satisfaction for the Argentine, who had the details of his contract published in Spanish newspaper El Mundo on Saturday night.
El Mundo claimed that the deal signed by Messi in 2017 shows he could earn up to 555 million euros (US$671 million) over its four years, describing it as “the colossal contract that ruined Barcelona.”
“Someone has done it with bad intentions to cause problems,” Barca coach Ronald Koeman said. “You have to respect a player who has given so much to Spanish football and to this club. I didn’t have any doubts that it wouldn’t affect him on the pitch.”
Few can argue with Messi’s contribution in that regard, with the 33-year-old showing against Athletic why the club have gone to such lengths to keep him.
Athletic briefly drew level through a Jordi Alba own-goal early in the second half, but Antoine Griezmann’s strike secured Barca their third consecutive victory.
Asked what Messi worth is to the team, Griezmann said: “What a question, we are enjoying him, he is a legend. I hope we can keep enjoying him for many more years.”
However, Barcelona continue to be haunted by the specter of Suarez, whose tremendous free-kick and then a penalty helped Atletico push their advantage into double figures.
While Messi’s free-kick was closer and bent perfectly into the top corner, Suarez’s was further out and hit harder, a fizzing effort that curled into the left side of the net.
“The other day they were practicing free-kicks,” Simeone said. “I told him we had not seen him score many goals from free-kicks, so that’s why I smiled when I saw him score this one.”
“After spending so long at Barca with Messi, it was difficult,” Suarez said.
He was the driving force again, his two goals making it nine in his past eight games and 14 for the season.
Suarez’s goals and assists have earned Atletico 12 extra points in the league, with Barcelona’s decision to let him leave seeming more misjudged by the week.
It could get even worse for them and Real Madrid, given Simeone’s side still have a game in hand over each.
Both would have been given hope by a rousing display from promoted Cadiz, who were inspired by the relentless Alvaro Negredo.
The 35-year-old scored twice, could have had a hat-trick, and certainly did not deserve to be on the losing side, but Suarez’s brace, between goals from Saul Niguez and Koke late on, sealed another three points for Atletico.
Elsewhere, the matches between Getafe and Deportivo Alaves, and Granada and RC Celta de Vigo finished goalless.
Taiwan’s top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying is once again to face reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain in the World Tour Finals after trouncing South Korea’s teen prodigy An Se-young 21-18, 21-12 yesterday. An admitted to feeling lethargic during the 37-minute game. “I think my physical condition has dropped — I feel heavy and made mistakes, so I couldn’t match Tai Tzu-ying’s speed,” An said. As for Tai’s final meeting with Marin, she said that she wanted to just “focus now and be patient” for today’s finals. Missing from the tournament are players from China and Japan — 2019’s World Tour Finals champs — because
At age 15, Elsidita Selaj decided she wanted to box and through sheer stubbornness, she has succeeded, breaking down her family’s resistance and sexist attitudes to become Albania’s first — and only — competitive female boxer. “In the beginning, boxing was for me an impossible, unimaginable love,” the now 20-year-old said after a training session in her hometown of Shkoder. “But thanks to my determination, it has become a possible love that belongs entirely to me,” she added. It was five years ago that she began hitting the boxing gym every day after school, begging to be trained in a sport considered the
Badminton’s world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was handed a tough draw at Thailand’s World Tour Finals, as she was bracketed with home favorite Ratchanok Intanon and Indian star P.V. Sindhu. Tai, former world champion Ratchanok and Olympic silver-medalist Sindhu were grouped with Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in Group B for the round-robin stage of the biosecure tournament in Bangkok. Tai faces Sindhu today. The delayed season finale from last year is the third behind-closed-doors event in three weeks in the Thai capital as badminton resumes after months of near-inactivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spanish top seed Carolina Marin, seeking a hat-trick of wins in Bangkok,
American Magic yesterday paid tribute to their three America’s Cup rivals who helped repair their main yacht, Patriot, after it capsized during a Challenger Series race on Jan. 17. The vessel sustained significant damage after a gust of wind caused it to go airborne and hit the water before falling on its side. It returned to the water for the first time yesterday, featuring a large sticker on its side with the New Zealand, UK and Italian flags overlapping, and the words “thank you” written alongside. “The band-aid graphic with the three flags that covers the repair is an acknowledgement from all of