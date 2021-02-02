Lionel Messi shows his worth for Barca

‘BAD INTENTIONS’: ’El Mundo’ claimed that Argentine Messi could earn up to 555 million euros over four years from ‘the colossal contract that ruined Barcelona’

AFP, MADRID





Lionel Messi on Sunday underlined his worth to Barcelona by scoring a sensational free-kick, but Atletico Madrid are in charge of La Liga after beating Cadiz to stand 10 points clear at the top of the table.

Messi’s stunning effort in a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao had been matched by the Argentine’s friend and former teammate Luis Suarez, who earlier curled in a superb free-kick of his own in Atletico’s 4-2 victory over Cadiz.

Atletico end the weekend even further ahead after Real Madrid’s defeat by Levante UD on Saturday, which means Zinedine Zidane’s side are now level with Barca on points, both of them struggling to keep pace in the title race.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, left, scores from a free-kick against Athletic Bilbao in their La Liga match at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

“Every game is an important step toward reaching the goal we set ourselves at the start of the season,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. “We have to keep pushing each other.”

Barca’s win at least maintains their momentum, while Messi’s 650th club goal might have carried extra satisfaction for the Argentine, who had the details of his contract published in Spanish newspaper El Mundo on Saturday night.

El Mundo claimed that the deal signed by Messi in 2017 shows he could earn up to 555 million euros (US$671 million) over its four years, describing it as “the colossal contract that ruined Barcelona.”

“Someone has done it with bad intentions to cause problems,” Barca coach Ronald Koeman said. “You have to respect a player who has given so much to Spanish football and to this club. I didn’t have any doubts that it wouldn’t affect him on the pitch.”

Few can argue with Messi’s contribution in that regard, with the 33-year-old showing against Athletic why the club have gone to such lengths to keep him.

Athletic briefly drew level through a Jordi Alba own-goal early in the second half, but Antoine Griezmann’s strike secured Barca their third consecutive victory.

Asked what Messi worth is to the team, Griezmann said: “What a question, we are enjoying him, he is a legend. I hope we can keep enjoying him for many more years.”

However, Barcelona continue to be haunted by the specter of Suarez, whose tremendous free-kick and then a penalty helped Atletico push their advantage into double figures.

While Messi’s free-kick was closer and bent perfectly into the top corner, Suarez’s was further out and hit harder, a fizzing effort that curled into the left side of the net.

“The other day they were practicing free-kicks,” Simeone said. “I told him we had not seen him score many goals from free-kicks, so that’s why I smiled when I saw him score this one.”

“After spending so long at Barca with Messi, it was difficult,” Suarez said.

He was the driving force again, his two goals making it nine in his past eight games and 14 for the season.

Suarez’s goals and assists have earned Atletico 12 extra points in the league, with Barcelona’s decision to let him leave seeming more misjudged by the week.

It could get even worse for them and Real Madrid, given Simeone’s side still have a game in hand over each.

Both would have been given hope by a rousing display from promoted Cadiz, who were inspired by the relentless Alvaro Negredo.

The 35-year-old scored twice, could have had a hat-trick, and certainly did not deserve to be on the losing side, but Suarez’s brace, between goals from Saul Niguez and Koke late on, sealed another three points for Atletico.

Elsewhere, the matches between Getafe and Deportivo Alaves, and Granada and RC Celta de Vigo finished goalless.