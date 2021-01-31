There is only one rule in the event that has captured the imaginations of all of the high-flying daredevils at the Winter X Games: Do something cool.
This weekend, cool happens in a contest called Knuckle Huck, a set of low-flying, highly creative trips down the mountain that have helped action sports rediscover their roots.
Without the bright lights and TV cameras, this very well might be what snowboarding or freestyle skiing looks like when friends get together for a day on the slopes.
Photo: AP
The uniquely Winter X contest works like this: A group of snowboarders or freestyle skiers have 20 minutes to “huck” themselves over the bottom “knuckle” of the hill that is set up near the big-air venue — bypassing the massive kicker completely.
Judges rank the riders on overall impression — no scores.
The winner takes home a set of gold-plated brass knuckles dangling from a chain.
“It’s so much fun, because there are so many endless possibilities,” said snowboarder Zeb Powell, who won the competition last year, but is sitting out this season as he recovers from a knee injury. “You’re always jumping out of your chair because you don’t know what you just saw. You can’t process it. You’re like: ‘Oh my gosh, how did he do that?’”
Where the typical halfpipe or slopestyle contestant seeks perfection on high-flying moves that have been done before, hundreds of times, Knuckle Huck calls for absolute originality.
“The way you win the event is by doing something that doesn’t have a name, by coming up with a creative way to go over the knuckle or to hand-drag it or flip in a way that has never been done,” said Tom Wallisch, a former Winter X Games freestyle skier who is now a broadcaster.
In a world that has been constantly defined by progression — that is, death-defying leaps and flips above the frozen halfpipe and the rock-hard slopestyle kickers — this Winter X event harkens back to the sport’s roots.
It speaks of a time when friends went to the mountain looking for moves that would impress each other, not necessarily some judge sitting in a booth.
“That’s the closest any of these X Games events come to feeling like what the sport really is all about,” said Wallisch, who participated in the inaugural ski Knuckle Huck competition last winter. “For us growing up, it’s all about skiing with your friends, pushing each other, trying to learn new tricks, just laughing and having a good time and sort of the camaraderie of skiing together.”
SWEEP THE LEG: Poirier, determined to best McGregor, after losing to him in 2014, used low calf kicks to throw ‘Notorious’ off his stand-up game, before dropping him American underdog Dustin Poirier yesterday shook up the world of mixed martial arts, beating up the legs of Irish superstar Conor McGregor before knocking him out at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. “I’m happy, but I’m not surprised. I put in the work,” Poirier said, after the referee stepped in after 2 minutes, 32 seconds of the second round to save McGregor from further damage, after he was dropped by a fierce combination of punches. The 32-year-old Poirier was ranked second in the flyweight division going into the fight, but still rated a heavy underdog by bookmakers to beat his fourth-ranked opponent,
Badminton’s world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was handed a tough draw at Thailand’s World Tour Finals, as she was bracketed with home favorite Ratchanok Intanon and Indian star P.V. Sindhu. Tai, former world champion Ratchanok and Olympic silver-medalist Sindhu were grouped with Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in Group B for the round-robin stage of the biosecure tournament in Bangkok. Tai faces Sindhu today. The delayed season finale from last year is the third behind-closed-doors event in three weeks in the Thai capital as badminton resumes after months of near-inactivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spanish top seed Carolina Marin, seeking a hat-trick of wins in Bangkok,
American Magic yesterday paid tribute to their three America’s Cup rivals who helped repair their main yacht, Patriot, after it capsized during a Challenger Series race on Jan. 17. The vessel sustained significant damage after a gust of wind caused it to go airborne and hit the water before falling on its side. It returned to the water for the first time yesterday, featuring a large sticker on its side with the New Zealand, UK and Italian flags overlapping, and the words “thank you” written alongside. “The band-aid graphic with the three flags that covers the repair is an acknowledgement from all of
As his adopted hometown mourned Hank Aaron’s death, some fans called on the Atlanta Braves to change their name to the Hammers in his honor. “Hammerin’ Hank” died on Friday at age 86, drawing praise from all segments of society — including the current and former presidents — for his Hall of Fame career and providing inspiration to black Americans by overcoming intense racism in his pursuit of baseball’s home run record. The governors of Georgia and Alabama ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Aaron — the Hammer was born in the port city of Mobile, Alabama, and