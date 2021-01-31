Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli booked a berth in the America’s Cup challenger series finals when they took an unassailable 4-0 lead over the New York Yacht Club in the semi-finals in Auckland, New Zealand, yesterday.
Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli next face Ineos Team UK in the best of 13 races for the challengers’ Prada Cup, and to decide who is to face defending champions Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup — the world’s oldest international sporting trophy.
The Patriot, raced by the New York Yacht Club — winner of the inaugural America’s Cup contest in 1851 — was the best performing challenger in the pre-Cup regatta, but has since been hit by disaster.
Photo: AFP
The boat was extensively damaged in a spectacular capsize that forced the team to withdraw from the final two races of the Prada Cup round-robin.
Although they completed the necessary repairs in time for the semi-finals, their high-tech monohull — which “flies” over the water balanced on a foiling arm — never regained the speed it had shown.
After being easily beaten in the first two semi-final races on Friday and again in the third race yesterday, they had a further catastrophe in their must-win race 4 when equipment failure caused serious steering problems and sealed their elimination.
Photo: AFP
“Now Ineos, boys,” Jimmy Spithill, helmsman of the Luna Rossa, told his crew as they completed the rout of the Americans, winning by 3 minutes, 51 seconds in the fourth race.
Luna Rossa tactician Francesco Bruni added that crew members were “sniffing revenge” after previous losses to the Britannica, which is helmed by celebrated British sailor Ben Ainslie.
“I’m very proud of the team, because we made a huge step forward compared with last weekend,” Bruni said. “If we keep improving the performance of the boat, with this speed, it’s going to be very good racing.”
Patriot skipper Terry Hutchinson described their early exit as “brutal,” particularly after the round-the-clock effort to repair the yacht.
“It’s disappointing to have it end in this manner because I know we’re better than this,” he said.
SWEEP THE LEG: Poirier, determined to best McGregor, after losing to him in 2014, used low calf kicks to throw ‘Notorious’ off his stand-up game, before dropping him American underdog Dustin Poirier yesterday shook up the world of mixed martial arts, beating up the legs of Irish superstar Conor McGregor before knocking him out at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. “I’m happy, but I’m not surprised. I put in the work,” Poirier said, after the referee stepped in after 2 minutes, 32 seconds of the second round to save McGregor from further damage, after he was dropped by a fierce combination of punches. The 32-year-old Poirier was ranked second in the flyweight division going into the fight, but still rated a heavy underdog by bookmakers to beat his fourth-ranked opponent,
Badminton’s world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was handed a tough draw at Thailand’s World Tour Finals, as she was bracketed with home favorite Ratchanok Intanon and Indian star P.V. Sindhu. Tai, former world champion Ratchanok and Olympic silver-medalist Sindhu were grouped with Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in Group B for the round-robin stage of the biosecure tournament in Bangkok. Tai faces Sindhu today. The delayed season finale from last year is the third behind-closed-doors event in three weeks in the Thai capital as badminton resumes after months of near-inactivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spanish top seed Carolina Marin, seeking a hat-trick of wins in Bangkok,
American Magic yesterday paid tribute to their three America’s Cup rivals who helped repair their main yacht, Patriot, after it capsized during a Challenger Series race on Jan. 17. The vessel sustained significant damage after a gust of wind caused it to go airborne and hit the water before falling on its side. It returned to the water for the first time yesterday, featuring a large sticker on its side with the New Zealand, UK and Italian flags overlapping, and the words “thank you” written alongside. “The band-aid graphic with the three flags that covers the repair is an acknowledgement from all of
As his adopted hometown mourned Hank Aaron’s death, some fans called on the Atlanta Braves to change their name to the Hammers in his honor. “Hammerin’ Hank” died on Friday at age 86, drawing praise from all segments of society — including the current and former presidents — for his Hall of Fame career and providing inspiration to black Americans by overcoming intense racism in his pursuit of baseball’s home run record. The governors of Georgia and Alabama ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Aaron — the Hammer was born in the port city of Mobile, Alabama, and