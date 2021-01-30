Roberto Firmino on Thursday ended Liverpool’s 483-minute goal drought in the English Premier League to set the champions on their way to a 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur and revive their faltering title defense.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane also netted as Liverpool ended a five-game winless run in a league they dominated so resoundingly last season.
“We were really up for the game, everyone was at it,” rightback Alexander-Arnold said. “No one put too much of a foot wrong and it was an unbelievable performance from the lads.”
Photo: Reuters
The victory, which lifts Liverpool to fourth place, started with the video assistant referee ruling out an opener for Spurs when Son Heung-min was adjudged to be offside.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg reduced the deficit to 2-1 with a powerful strike shortly after Alexander-Arnold scored at the start of the second half, but the Liverpool rightback set up Mane for the third that sealed the win.
While Liverpool moved within four points of leaders Manchester City, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham are eight points adrift in sixth place after their first defeat of the calender year, albeit with a game in hand.
Mourinho was also facing an anxious wait to discover the extent of Harry Kane’s injury after the striker twice went down in the first half clutching his left ankle, before being replaced at the interval.
“He is injured in both ankles,” Mourinho said. “He said to compete with one pain he probably could, but both — it was very painful and very sore, and he couldn’t. He just couldn’t. He is a guy with a good sacrifice spirit, he can fight against pain, but it was difficult for him.”
There are also problems at the back for the north London side, who are in danger of failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for a second consecutive season after reaching the final in 2018-2019 — before losing to Liverpool.
Liverpool were forced to play midfielder Jordan Henderson at centerback due to injuries and also lost Joel Matip at halftime with ankle-ligament damage, but it was Tottenham’s back three who looked more fragile.
“We were punished by our individual mistakes,” Mourinho said. “It’s nothing new for us.”
How different the game might have been had Son not been marginally offside when he was released by Kane early on.
Liverpool were more threatening going forward after that, with Mane testing Hugo Lloris with tame shots, before setting up the opener in the fourth minute of stoppage-time at the end of the first half.
Firmino tapped in after Mane passed across the face of goal, scoring Liverpool’s first league goal since Dec. 27 last year.
It was clear from Mourinho’s post-match comments that it was a tense atmosphere in the dressing room at halftime.
“It is the mood of a team that is difficult to accept that you are losing,” Mourinho said. “It’s a mood where people are not happy, but then we have to move on.”
Liverpool doubled their lead two minutes into the second half when Lloris spilled Mane’s shot into the path of Alexander-Arnold.
Tottenham threatened an immediate comeback when Hojbjerg powered in a shot from outside the penalty area.
There was another break for Tottenham when Mohamed Salah’s goal was ruled out because Firmino was adjudged to have handled in the buildup, despite Eric Dier grappling with the Brazilian, but Liverpool restored their two-goal cushion in the 65th minute when Alexander-Arnold’s cross came off Joe Rodon and fell for Mane to strike into the roof of the net.
SWEEP THE LEG: Poirier, determined to best McGregor, after losing to him in 2014, used low calf kicks to throw ‘Notorious’ off his stand-up game, before dropping him American underdog Dustin Poirier yesterday shook up the world of mixed martial arts, beating up the legs of Irish superstar Conor McGregor before knocking him out at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. “I’m happy, but I’m not surprised. I put in the work,” Poirier said, after the referee stepped in after 2 minutes, 32 seconds of the second round to save McGregor from further damage, after he was dropped by a fierce combination of punches. The 32-year-old Poirier was ranked second in the flyweight division going into the fight, but still rated a heavy underdog by bookmakers to beat his fourth-ranked opponent,
Badminton’s world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was handed a tough draw at Thailand’s World Tour Finals, as she was bracketed with home favorite Ratchanok Intanon and Indian star P.V. Sindhu. Tai, former world champion Ratchanok and Olympic silver-medalist Sindhu were grouped with Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in Group B for the round-robin stage of the biosecure tournament in Bangkok. Tai faces Sindhu today. The delayed season finale from last year is the third behind-closed-doors event in three weeks in the Thai capital as badminton resumes after months of near-inactivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spanish top seed Carolina Marin, seeking a hat-trick of wins in Bangkok,
MARIN REMATCH: Tai Tzu-ying saved six game points in her semi-final against Ratchanok Intanon, who went into the match with a superior head-to-head record Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying reached the final of badminton’s Thailand Open yesterday with a three-set win over Ratchanok Intanon, setting up a rematch against Carolina Marin. Tai won 12-21, 21-12, 23-21 in 59 minutes to set up her second final against Marin in two weeks, while Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin advanced to the final in the men’s doubles. However, Chou Tien-chen was eliminated in the semi-finals of the men’s singles. Tai saved six game points in the win against her Thai opponent Intanon, who went into the match with a superior head-to-head record against the Taiwanese world No. 1. Tai’s best streak was a
American Magic yesterday paid tribute to their three America’s Cup rivals who helped repair their main yacht, Patriot, after it capsized during a Challenger Series race on Jan. 17. The vessel sustained significant damage after a gust of wind caused it to go airborne and hit the water before falling on its side. It returned to the water for the first time yesterday, featuring a large sticker on its side with the New Zealand, UK and Italian flags overlapping, and the words “thank you” written alongside. “The band-aid graphic with the three flags that covers the repair is an acknowledgement from all of