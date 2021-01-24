Collin Sexton’s Cavs defeat Brooklyn

THIRD STRAIGHT: Andre Drummond, who posted his 13th double-double, said that when his Cleveland team are whole and healthy, they are tough to beat

Collin Sexton carried the Cleveland Cavaliers to their second straight win over Brooklyn on Friday, scoring 25 points and dishing out nine assists in a 125-113 win just two nights after posting a career high of 42 points against the same opponents.

Sexton once again outplayed Nets big guns James Harden and Kyrie Irving, just as he did in the Cavs’ thrilling 147-135 double-overtime victory on Wednesday.

Cleveland dominated the paint and seized control in the third quarter by exploiting the Nets porous defense to record their third straight victory.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton, center, defends as Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets looks to the basket during their NBA game in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday. Photo: AP

Sexton scored eight points in the third quarter, when Cleveland outscored the Nets 37-24 and forced eight turnovers.

Andre Drummond posted his 13th double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds, while Larry Nance added 15.

Former Nets player Taurean Prince tallied 14 for the Cavaliers, who out-rebounded the Nets 50-29 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

“When we’re a whole, healthy team, we’re very tough to beat,” Drummond said.

Kyrie Irving scored 38 points in his second game after a two-week absence, while James Harden scored 19 points and had 11 assists.

Brooklyn could have used Kevin Durant, who did not play because the team wanted to give him a rest.

The Nets shot 48 percent from the field and made just 14 of 43 three-point attempts.

“I don’t want to overreact, but we need the guys to clean things up, because we underperformed in two games,” Nets coach Steve Nash said. “People are excited to play against our team and will bring it every night. I feel like we need a little more and we have to take more pride in what we’re doing.”

“Our problem isn’t offense. We’re not worried at all about offense. It’s our defence,” Harden said.