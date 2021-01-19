Messi sees red as Athletic rally to claim Supercopa

Reuters, SEVILLE, Spain





Lionel Messi on Sunday was sent off for the first time in his Barcelona career in the closing stages of extra-time as his side lost 3-2 to Athletic Bilbao in the Supercopa.

Messi, who returned to the lineup after missing the semi-final win over Real Sociedad through injury, was dismissed after striking Asier Villalibre in the final minute.

The Argentine had been heavily involved in a more positive way when Barca took the lead five minutes before halftime.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, center, checks on Athletic Bilbao’s Asier Villalibre, left, in the Supercopa final in Seville, Spain, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Messi’s goalbound effort was blocked, falling to the feet of Antoine Griezmann, who netted the first of his two goals.

Bilbao responded when Oscar de Marcos met an Inaki Williams cross two minutes later to send the sides in level at halftime.

Raul Garcia’s header was disallowed for offside by the video assistant referee after the restart as Athletic had the better chances in a tense affair.

However, Griezmann looked to have won it for the Catalans with a goal against the run of play 14 minutes from time, only for substitute Villalibre to volley home in the 90th minute.

Three minutes into the additional half an hour Williams curled a stunning effort into the far corner from the edge of the penalty area to give Athletic the lead for the first time.

“What a goal it was,” Athletic Bilbao coach Marcelino said. “It was a great piece of skill and you couldn’t produce a better finish.”

“In general, I don’t think Barca deserved to take the lead, especially in the first half, anyway,” he said. “The lads were so focused on this game and I’m so proud of them. They make your job easy and enjoyable.”

Marcelino was only named as coach this month and the 55-year-old has now beaten Barca in the past two finals they have reached after his success with Valencia in the 2018-2019 Copa del Rey final.

“It’s going to be impossible to keep up that record,” he said. “I don’t know how many semi-finals I had to play before actually reaching a final, I think it was eight, but now I’ve won in two finals.”