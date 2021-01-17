The deciding fourth Test between Australia and India in Brisbane yesterday hung in the balance after a massive thunderstorm caused play to be abandoned following the tea break on the second day.
The Gabba was saturated during the storm, which began during the tea break, and while the ground drained quickly, the umpires decided the outfield was too wet to allow play to continue.
India would resume today at 62 for two, 307 runs behind Australia’s first innings total of 369, with Cheteshwar Pujara on eight alongside skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who was on two.
Australia had earlier claimed the vital wicket of Rohit Sharma 20 minutes before tea to seize the momentum.
Sharma had been in full flow, striking 44 stylish runs from 74 deliveries with six boundaries.
With the score on 60 for the loss of opener Shubman Gill (7), Sharma threw his wicket away when he charged off-spinner Nathan Lyon, only managing to sky a ball to Mitchell Starc at deep mid-on.
The Australian off-spinner is playing his 100th Test match and is closing in on 400 wickets — Sharma was his 397th.
“I had a couple of plans for Rohit,” Lyon said.
“Obviously he’s a world-class player, so I just wanted to make sure I was bowling my best ball, and not try to worry too much about what the batters are doing,” he added.
He said the wicket was different from a normal Gabba strip.
“It is a lot drier than it usually is,” Lyon said.
“It was probably more like a day three wicket [on day one] and there’s a nice crack outside the off-stump,” he said. “I’m trying to aim at that and hopefully bring in both edges and see how we go.”
When T. Natarajan bowled Josh Hazlewood to end the innings, the inexperienced Indian attack had completed an impressive comeback on a hot and humid Brisbane morning.
The Indian attack featured two players making their debut — Natarajan (3-78) and Washington Sundar (3-89) — while their most experienced bowler, Mohammad Siraj, was playing just his third Test following a raft of injures to their first-choice bowlers.
“I think it was a great effort from both the newcomers,” Sharma said.
“Obviously playing against Australia in Australia is never going to be that easy. They [the bowlers] showed a lot of character. They were right in the game and understood what is the team expecting from them to do,” he added.
SRI LANKA, ENGLAND
Reuters
A brilliant double century by skipper Joe Root yesterday put England in command of the first test against Sri Lanka, but the hosts stalled thoughts of a victory charge by reaching 90 without loss in their second innings at tea.
Root’s superb 228 on the third day in Galle, his second highest test score and fourth double-ton, propelled England’s first innings total to 421, and they lead the home side by 196 just past the midway point of the match.
Skittled for 135 in their first innings, Sri Lanka showed far more application with the bat second time around as openers Kusal Perera (55 not out) and Lahiru Thirimanne (34 not out) were watchful.
It remained unlikely that Sri Lanka will be able to get into a winning position, but with the potential for rain in Galle ever-present, they would be buoyed in their bid to save the test.
Root was the last batsman out in England’s innings having also passed 8,000 test runs, the seventh England player to do so.
He was caught on the mid-on boundary off spinner Dilruwan Perera (4-109), whose excellent performance on the third morning kept England somewhat in check.
England resumed the third morning on 320 for four as Root and Jos Buttler (30) scored 52 runs in quick time before Sri Lanka received a bit of luck.
A massive six from Root into the stands left the ball out of shape. When it was replaced, the home side suddenly found movement that had been lacking to that point.
Seamer Asitha Fernando (2-44) removed Buttler and Sam Curran in successive balls, before Dom Bess was run-out in a mix-up with Root as the visitors lost three wickets for the addition of 10 runs.
Perera then bagged the final three wickets on what turned out to be a good morning session for the home side as they picked up six for the addition of 101 runs.
SOUTH AFRICA, PAKISTAN
AFP, KARACHI
The South African cricket team yesterday arrived in Karachi to play two Tests and three Twenty20 internationals on their first tour of Pakistan in 14 years.
The team, led by wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, was whisked from the airport under state-head level security accorded by the hosts, the Pakistan Cricket Board.
The 21-member squad had two COVID-19 tests before their departure from Johannesburg, which all came back negative, and they were to be tested again upon their arrival.
Officials said the squad would stay in individual isolation until the results of the first round of testing are released before they start training in a ground adjacent to their hotel.
Pakistan and South Africa are to play the first Test in Karachi from Jan. 26.
The second Test starts in Rawalpindi from Feb. 4, while Lahore is to host all three Twenty20 internationals on Feb. 11, 13 and 14.
Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin has signed for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, ahead of the 2020-2021 season, the team said on Saturday. Lin spent the 2019-2020 season with the Chinese Basketball Association’s Beijing Ducks and guided them to the semi-finals, before they lost to eventual champions Guangdong Southern Tigers. He left the team in September. The 32-year-old began his NBA career with the Warriors in 2010 before joining the New York Knicks, where his strong performance in the 2011-2012 season gave rise to the term “Linsanity.” Lin also had spells with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets,
‘NEED TO WIN’: World No. 292 Anastasia Gasanova said she was ‘really surprised’ after recording her first victory over a top 100 player in defeating Karolina Pliskova Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Saturday endured a grueling schedule at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, losing a tight three-set second-round singles match, before bouncing back to edge a nail-biter and advance to the quarter-finals of the doubles. After her shock defeat of eighth seed Marketa Vondrousova in the first round on Thursday, Hsieh fell to a 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 defeat to world No. 99 Marta Kostyuk in 2 hours, 14 minutes. The Taiwanese world No. 67 converted six of eight break points, but could only save six of 14 as the 18-year-old Ukrainian edged her first encounter on the
VIRUS RISK: India’s Saina Nehwal tested positive for COVID-19 at the Yonex Thailand Open, while three other players were being retested after receiving conflicting results Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying yesterday returned to international competition after an eight-month break with a victory at the Yonex Thailand Open in Bangkok. Twenty-six-year-old Tai, 26, the top-seeded player at the tournament, met 18-year-old Thai player Benyapa Aimsaard in the opening round and narrowly won 21-18, 26-24. Her previous tournament was the Yonex All England Open in March last year, where she won the women’s singles title, before the BWF World Tour was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Benyapa was a last-minute replacement after another Thai player pulled out of the event. It was a rollercoaster match for Tai.
NO FAIRY TALE: Non-league Marine tried to bridge the biggest gap between opponents in FA Cup history, but the part-timers fell to a 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United on Sunday suffered a humiliating FA Cup exit against Crawley Town as the League Two side swept to a stunning 3-0 win, while eighth-tier Marine’s hopes of causing the competition’s greatest shock were crushed in a 5-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. After the spiking COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc with matches across the third round on Friday and Saturday, the FA Cup was back on more familiar ground on Sunday as Leeds became the competition’s latest big name to be knocked out by feisty underdogs. While Marine’s romantic adventure was cut short by a Carlos Vinicius hat-trick, and Chelsea and Manchester