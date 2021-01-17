Tai advances, Chou crashes out

DOUBLE VISION: The men’s duo of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin downed the South Korean pairing of Choi Sol-gyu and Seo Seung-jae to secure their place in the final

By Benjamin Bowser / Staff reporter





Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday easily defeated Mia Blichfeldt in her women’s singles match to advance to the finals of the Yonex Thailand Open in Bangkok, while Chou Tien-chen crashed out of the tournament.

Tai quickly ousted world No. 18 Blicheldt, of Denmark, in 34 minutes, winning 21-8, 23-21.

The world No. 1 today must overcome Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain, who took down An Se-young of South Korea yesterday 21-18, 21-16.

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying returns during her women’s singles match against Canada’s Michelle Li at the Thailand Open in Bangkok on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Badminton Association of Thailand via CNA

In men’s singles, Taiwan’s Chou fell to Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long after a tough 66 minutes of play.

While Chou, the world No. 2, bested Ng in the first set, the world No. 8 managed to pull through two more sets, winning 17-21, 21-18, 21-15.

Today, Ng faces the winner of yesterday’s final match between Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen.

Taiwan’s Lee Yang dives for a return beside partner Wang Chi-Lin during their men’s doubles match against Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi at the Thailand Open in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: AFP / Badminton Association of Thailand

In the men’s doubles, Taiwan’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin took three sets and 54 minutes to beat the South Korean pairing of Choi Sol-gyu and Seo Seung-jae 15-21, 21-14, 21-14 in the semi-finals.

In today’s final, Yang and Wang face Malaysia’s world No. 14 duo of Goh V. Shem and Tan Wee Kiong.

They previously overcame the 2016 Rio Games silver medalists in South Korea in 2019 at the Gawngiu Korea Masters.

Goh and Tan yesterday downed Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in just 29 minutes, beating them 21-19, 21-10.