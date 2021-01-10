Pat Cummins puts Australia in charge

PAINE’S ACHE: The Australia captain was upset over a not out decision by the standing and video umpires after an appeal for a catch off Cheteshwar Pujara

AP, SYDNEY





Fast bowler Pat Cummins yesterday gave Australia the advantage after three days of the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Cummins removed Cheteshwar Pujara for the fourth time in three Tests this summer, taking 4-29 to have India all out for 244.

At stumps, Marnus Labuschagne was 47 not out and Steve Smith 29 not out for a lead of 197 runs.

Australia bowler Pat Cummins celebrates after dismissing India’s Cheteshwar Pujara on day 3 of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground yesterday .Photo: AP

The pair put on a crucial 68 for the third wicket after openers Will Pucovski (10) and David Warner (13) fell early.

Earlier, Cummins and Josh Hazlewood starred with the ball to help Australia take the upper hand after India resumed yesterday at 96-2.

Three India batsmen were run out, including Hanuma Vihari to a sensational effort from Josh Hazlewood that helped turn the match.

Hazlewood had Vihari out of his ground with a direct hit on the stumps.

With the weather finally cooperating at the SCG after two days of play-restricting showers, Hazlewood’s throw while diving to his right and falling to the ground from mid-off hit the stumps side-on, leaving Vihari (4), well out of his ground.

“It was good to get that kind of breakthrough,” Hazlewood said while walking off the ground at lunch.

Australia captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine unleashed an expletive-filled rant at umpire Paul Wilson over Test cricket’s umpire review system, asking for some “consistency.”

Paine was angered after Pujara survived a bat-pad review on 13, with no evidence that he had edged the ball.

With Nathan Lyon searching for his first wicket of the Sydney Test, Paine immediately sent the not-out call to the third umpire after Matthew Wade’s catch was turned down.

Leg-side hotspot replays were blocked by Wade’s body, while the “snicko,” which uses sound to indicate whether the ball hit the bat, showed very small movement.

Third umpire Bruce Oxenford looked at the offside hotspot and did not see a mark as the inside edge of the bat turned, before sticking with the not-out call, prompting a verbal barrage from Paine.