Fast bowler Pat Cummins yesterday gave Australia the advantage after three days of the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
Cummins removed Cheteshwar Pujara for the fourth time in three Tests this summer, taking 4-29 to have India all out for 244.
At stumps, Marnus Labuschagne was 47 not out and Steve Smith 29 not out for a lead of 197 runs.
.Photo: AP
The pair put on a crucial 68 for the third wicket after openers Will Pucovski (10) and David Warner (13) fell early.
Earlier, Cummins and Josh Hazlewood starred with the ball to help Australia take the upper hand after India resumed yesterday at 96-2.
Three India batsmen were run out, including Hanuma Vihari to a sensational effort from Josh Hazlewood that helped turn the match.
Hazlewood had Vihari out of his ground with a direct hit on the stumps.
With the weather finally cooperating at the SCG after two days of play-restricting showers, Hazlewood’s throw while diving to his right and falling to the ground from mid-off hit the stumps side-on, leaving Vihari (4), well out of his ground.
“It was good to get that kind of breakthrough,” Hazlewood said while walking off the ground at lunch.
Australia captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine unleashed an expletive-filled rant at umpire Paul Wilson over Test cricket’s umpire review system, asking for some “consistency.”
Paine was angered after Pujara survived a bat-pad review on 13, with no evidence that he had edged the ball.
With Nathan Lyon searching for his first wicket of the Sydney Test, Paine immediately sent the not-out call to the third umpire after Matthew Wade’s catch was turned down.
Leg-side hotspot replays were blocked by Wade’s body, while the “snicko,” which uses sound to indicate whether the ball hit the bat, showed very small movement.
Third umpire Bruce Oxenford looked at the offside hotspot and did not see a mark as the inside edge of the bat turned, before sticking with the not-out call, prompting a verbal barrage from Paine.
REVIVED BY REPTILES: It was the Taiwanese No. 1’s best win since she beat then-world No.18 Caroline Wozniacki at the Wuhan Open in September 2019 Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday pulled off a shock in her first match of the season at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, rallying from a set down to defeat eighth-seeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) and then crediting green sea turtles for her success. The Taiwanese world No. 67 said that a refreshed body and mind had helped her to maintain her focus to the end of the match, excitedly discussing her visits to Taiwan’s outlying islands and swimming with the turtles. “They are super friendly,” Hsieh told the WTA Web site. “You can swim with them, but
Tasmania Berlin fear losing their notoriety if Schalke 04 finally take away their record for the longest winless run in the Bundesliga. If Schalke do not beat TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at home today, they will tie Tasmania’s league record of 31 consecutive games without a victory from the 1965-1966 season. Tasmania are proud of their record, even going so far as to describe themselves as “historic Bundesliga chokers” on Twitter. They also describe themselves as the “worst Bundesliga club of all time” on their Web site. “It’s become a calling card for us,” Tasmania chairman Almir Numic told local broadcaster Radio Eins. “If you
Joel Embiid’s 38 points and Seth Curry’s 28 on Wednesday saw the Philadelphia 76ers withstand a 60-point performance from Washington’s Bradley Beal in a 141-136 win over the Wizards. Tobias Harris and Shake Milton scored 19 points each, while Ben Simmons added 17 points and 12 assists, as the Sixers notched their fifth consecutive win and pushed their league-leading record to 7-1. The Sixers led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter, but the Wizards hung around and knotted the score at 131-131 with four minutes left to play. From there, the Sixers scored eight consecutive points to pull away. The
Top seed Kento Momota’s positive test for COVID-19 at Narita Airport has forced Japan to withdraw its players from upcoming international badminton tournaments in Thailand. The two-time singles world champion was scheduled to compete in the Yonex Thailand Open from Tuesday next week to Jan. 17 and the Toyota Thailand Open from Jan. 19 to Jan. 24, as well as the HSBC World Tour Finals from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31. Badminton Association of Thailand president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said that 26-year-old Momota tested positive for COVID-19 after practicing with his teammates in Tokyo on Saturday, prompting the entire team to cancel