Towering paceman Kyle Jamieson yesterday completed an 11-wicket match haul as New Zealand thrashed Pakistan in the second Test to become the world’s top-ranked team.
Jamieson was near unplayable in Pakistan’s second innings, finishing with 6-48 after his 5-69 in the first innings, to give New Zealand victory by an innings and 176 runs.
The win inside four days in Christchurch, which completed a 2-0 series sweep, also confirmed New Zealand had overtaken Australia to be the world’s No. 1 Test side for the first time.
Photo: AFP
“It’s hard to beat really,” said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, whose double century set up the win.
New Zealand batted Pakistan out of contention with a first-innings 659-6, with Williamson’s masterful 238 supported by Henry Nicholls (157) and Daryl Mitchell (102 not out).
However, there was still a chance Pakistan could force a draw until Jamieson took the ball.
“The most impressive thing is his attitude, his ability to run in and hit the wicket hard for long spells,” Williamson said.
In his sixth Test after making his debut against India 10 months ago, Jamieson has taken 36 wickets at a stunning 13.27 average and with four five-wicket hauls to his credit.
However, he said that he is far from being the finished product.
“I’m a long way off the cricketer that I want to be,” Jamieson said after his man-of-the match performance.
“I’m 12 months into my international career and it’s a long process and hopefully I’ve got another nine-10 years in this group and if that happens I’ve got more to come,” he said.
Pakistan captain Mohammed Rizwan was disappointed with his side’s fielding and dropped catches.
However, their biggest problem was Jamieson, Rizwan said.
“He’s the only difference between both teams,” Rizwan said. “The conditions were fair to bowlers, but the way he bowled he took too many wickets in the series.”
“We need to improve in all departments, especially in fielding. If you drop catches you can’t win a Test match,” he said.
Pakistan resumed the day at 8-1, needing to bat for the better part of two days to salvage a draw, but they were never in the hunt.
Trent Boult had nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas out for 3 in the fifth over and after that the day was mainly about Jamieson, who recorded his best match performance.
Although he is the junior member of a pace attack headed by higher-ranked veterans Tim Southee and Boult, the 26-year-old has rapidly advanced to playing a senior role.
After Abbas departed, Abid Ali and Azhar Ali looked to be laying the groundwork for a solid third-wicket stand and moved the score to 46 when the 2.3m Jamieson removed Abid for 26.
After using his height to create extra bounce and force Abid on to the back foot, Jamieson whipped up a fuller delivery and the batsman’s attempt to switch to a drive was sliced to backward point where substitute Will Young took a one-handed, diving catch.
In a potent middle session, Jamieson had Haris Sohail and Azhar caught behind, and bowled Rizwan as he moved through his repertoire.
Sohail did not get his feet moving as he poked at a rising delivery on 15 and was caught behind.
Azhar attempted to take the fight back to Jamieson, moving into a short delivery and pulling it through mid-on for four as he advanced to 37.
However, he did not add another run as Jamieson responded with a ball that reared up toward the ribs and it was gloved to wicketkeeper B.J. Watling.
Rizwan was bowled for 10 by a full inswinger that zipped between bat and pad.
Boult completed the four-wicket session when he dismissed Fawad Alam for 16 and Pakistan were 134-7 at tea.
Jamieson, Boult and Williamson shared the final three wickets.
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is expected to make an eagerly awaited return from injury as his side look to battle back into the Bundesliga top four with a win over high-fliers VfL Wolfsburg tomorrow. The prolific Norwegian prodigy has missed the past four league games and the past seven in all competitions after picking up a hamstring injury early last month. The 20-year-old returned to team training this week and Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed that he would be back in action this weekend. “Erling’s recovery has gone well. We are working on the assumption that he can play against
World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying on Tuesday vowed to “fight until the end” after she learned she would face Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol in her opening match of the Yonex Thailand Open this month. A Badminton World Federation (BWF) draw earlier in the day showed that she would face world No. 22 Nitchaon in the first round of the women’s singles at the tournament, which runs from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17. The Taiwanese shuttler has the edge over her Thai rival, as she has won eight out of the nine matches the two have played. In an Instagram post, Tai wrote that she
An Instagram video has caught an Australian pro surfer heroically stepping in to rescue a woman being swept away by strong currents in Hawaii. Mikey Wright was looking out over a beach — identified as Oahu’s north shore — when he saw a beachgoer struggling in the surf. Wright posted footage of the rescue on Instagram with the caption: “Hold my beer.” Although other beachgoers could be seen trying to help and reach the struggling swimmer, the current was too strong. Wright steps up, saying that the swimmer is “going to need to get saved.” Beachgoers can be heard on the video doubting Wright, with
Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in Britain’s traditional New Year Honours list after equaling Michael Schumacher’s record of seven Formula One world titles. The list recognizes outstanding achievements in various fields, including show business, sports and politics, as well as the contributions of a larger number of everyday citizens. There were many awards for those seeking solutions to the problems posed by COVID-19 as the pandemic drags on. Hamilton, 35, surpassed Schumacher’s record number of career race wins during a stellar season that was shortened due to the pandemic. A group of British lawmakers last month called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to