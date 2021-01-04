Rising star Garcia stops Campbell in seventh round

AP, DALLAS





Ryan Garcia said he had never been knocked down before when an early blow sent the rising star to the canvas in his biggest test yet against Luke Campbell.

The 22-year-old Californian had an impressive response, staggering Campbell with a body blow to win a WBC lightweight title fight on a seventh-round knockout on Saturday night.

Garcia was in control when his left hand crushed Campbell’s right side and sent the English fighter to one knee.

Ryan Garcia, left, lands a left hook against Luke Campbell during their WBC lightweight title fight in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Campbell could not get up, giving the undefeated Garcia his 18th knockout in 21 fights.

HARDEST HIT EVER

“That was the hardest shot I was ever hit with,” Campbell said. “I tried and tried to get up, but I couldn’t. I felt him coming on, and I was moving back, and when you move back, my body relaxed a little bit and that’s the exact time he hit me.”

Campbell (20-4) knocked Garcia down with a left hook in the second round, but did not land many other punches, while Garcia was the more aggressive fighter until the decisive blow.

The bout was postponed about a month because Campbell tested positive for COVID-19, and was moved to Texas because of coronavirus restrictions in Garcia’s home state.

“I’ve never been dropped in my life,” Garcia said. “I think I got a little too excited in the moment.”

Campbell had lost two previous title fights after winning a gold medal at his home Olympics in London in 2012.

It was the fifth straight knockout for Garcia since what his camp considered a disappointing majority decision over Carlos Morales in 2018.

MAKING A SUPERSTAR

“This is the kind of fight where superstars are made,” promoter Oscar de la Hoya said. “Down on the mat early for the first time in his career, Ryan got up, rallied, broke down his man and got the knockout.”