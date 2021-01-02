Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is expected to make an eagerly awaited return from injury as his side look to battle back into the Bundesliga top four with a win over high-fliers VfL Wolfsburg tomorrow.
The prolific Norwegian prodigy has missed the past four league games and the past seven in all competitions after picking up a hamstring injury early last month. The 20-year-old returned to team training this week and Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed that he would be back in action this weekend.
“Erling’s recovery has gone well. We are working on the assumption that he can play against Wolfsburg,” Zorc said.
Photo: AP
Haaland’s return is timely, with his side in desperate need of a win after a miserable run of form before Christmas saw them drop to fifth, eight points behind leaders Bayern Munich and two behind tomorrow’s opponents Wolfsburg.
Dortmund fired coach Lucien Favre after they were thrashed by promoted VfB Stuttgart on Dec. 12, before suffering a shock away defeat to Union Berlin in their second game under caretaker boss Edin Terzic.
Defeat to Wolfsburg would see Dortmund lose four home league games in a row for the first time in 20 years.
“The most important thing is that we start well and end well,” said Haaland, who has scored 17 goals in 14 games in all competitions this season.
In a season contracted by the COVID-19 pandemic, many Bundesliga clubs have had just a week off in the shortest winter break in the league’s history.
Yet after their pre-Christmas DFB Pokal tie was postponed until later this month, champions Bayern have had an extra week to recover and are expected to waltz past struggling FSV Mainz 05 tomorrow and defend their two-point lead at the top of the table.
Fresh from his coronation as the world’s best goalkeeper, Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is just one game away from equaling Oliver Kahn’s club record of 196 Bundesliga clean sheets, a milestone he has been chasing in vain for more than two months.
If he fails again to reach Kahn’s mark against Mainz, Neuer would have gone nine league games without a clean sheet for only the second time in his Bayern career.
Second from bottom of the table and without a win in six games, Mainz parted ways with both their coach and sporting director over Christmas.
Former Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert is to take the reins as interim coach against Bayern.
There has also been a changing of the guard at bottom club Schalke 04, where new coach Christian Gross is to take charge of his first game away to Hertha BSC today.
Former Tottenham Hotspur and Stuttgart coach Gross has been charged with leading Schalke out of relegation danger and ending their miserable winless streak of 29 games.
Having not won since January last year, the seven-time German champions are just two games away from equaling SC Tasmania 1900 Berlin’s record of 31 games without a win, set back in 1966.
Replacements for Russia’s name and flag are in place for a handball world championship in Egypt, but the national anthem still needs a backup. The International Handball Federation (IHF) announced that it has set conditions under which a Russian team can participate in next month’s tournament, conforming to the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling in a landmark doping case. The court ruled that Russia would not be allowed to use its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years. At the IHF men’s world championship scheduled to start on Jan. 13,
‘AMAZING EFFORT’: Sachin Tendulkar said it was ‘a terrific achievement’ without Virat Kohli and others, while their coach said that it was one of the great comebacks Regular captain Virat Kohli yesterday led the tributes to India after the side picked themselves up from their Adelaide mauling to deliver an eight-wicket victory against Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Returning home after the series opener to attend the birth of his first child, Kohli left behind a team demoralized by their thrashing inside three days in Adelaide, where they registered their lowest Test innings total of 36. The tourists, who were also without injured quick Mohammed Shami in Melbourne, did not seem to miss Kohli’s influence, with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane inspiring them to victory. “What
Chinese streaming giant Tencent has stopped live broadcasts of games involving the Philadelphia 76ers in an apparent protest at the NBA team’s new president, Daryl Morey, who last year voiced support for Hong Kong protesters. Tencent has been offering text updates only for Sixers games as well as those involving the Houston Rockets, Morey’s former employer. It also refused to screen Rockets games last season. State broadcaster CCTV, which holds China’s exclusive TV rights for the NBA, has not aired any games since the season opened on Tuesday last week. Tencent’s refusal to stream Sixers and Rockets games, and CCTV’s continued black-out, extends
World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying on Tuesday vowed to “fight until the end” after she learned she would face Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol in her opening match of the Yonex Thailand Open this month. A Badminton World Federation (BWF) draw earlier in the day showed that she would face world No. 22 Nitchaon in the first round of the women’s singles at the tournament, which runs from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17. The Taiwanese shuttler has the edge over her Thai rival, as she has won eight out of the nine matches the two have played. In an Instagram post, Tai wrote that she