Replacements for Russia’s name and flag are in place for a handball world championship in Egypt, but the national anthem still needs a backup.
The International Handball Federation (IHF) announced that it has set conditions under which a Russian team can participate in next month’s tournament, conforming to the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling in a landmark doping case.
The court ruled that Russia would not be allowed to use its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years.
Photo: AFP
At the IHF men’s world championship scheduled to start on Jan. 13, Russia can compete under the name Russian Handball Federation Team, with the acronym RHF replacing the normal International Olympic Committee (IOC) country code.
An unresolved issue is what to use as a replacement for the anthem.
“The IOC is liaising with the Russian Olympic Committee to find a consistent approach,” the IHF said on Friday. “In case no consistent approach is found until the beginning of the 2021 men’s world championship, the IHF anthem will be played.”
The flag would be the logo of the Russian Handball Federation “without text,” it said.
For clothing and uniforms, “any national symbol, flag or abbreviation must be replaced by the logo of the Handball Federation of Russia without text,” it said.
“Alternatively, they may be removed or covered neutrally. The use of the term ‘Russia’ should be avoided, as otherwise the term ‘Neutral Athlete’ must be affixed to each piece of clothing/uniform in the same size and manner as the term ‘Russia,’” it added.
The IHF said it has worked with the IOC and the Russian Olympic Committee “to ensure that all requirements regarding” the court’s decision is met. The conditions were shared with the Russian Handball Federation on Friday.
The Russian team is scheduled to play in Group H with Belarus, Slovenia and South Korea. Russia won gold at the 1993 and 1997 world championships, and finished 14th at the most recent championship last year.
In the ruling announced on Dec. 17, the court halved the four-year ban proposed last year by the World Anti-Doping Agency in a landmark case that accused Russia of state-ordered tampering of a testing laboratory database in Moscow.
