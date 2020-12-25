SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Maradona autopsy released

Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona did not consume alcohol or illicit narcotics in the days before his death, an autopsy released on Wednesday said. Maradona, who died last month aged 60, had taken seven different medicines to treat depression, anxiety and other ailments, but “there was no presence of [illegal] drugs,” a judicial official said. The autopsy, which was based on blood and urine samples and released by the Buenos Aires Scientific Police, said Maradona had problems with his kidneys, heart and lungs. Investigators are looking into various facets of his death that rocked Argentina and the wider soccer world, and have not ruled out wrongful death. In an angry broadside at her father’s critics, Maradona’s daughter Gianinna said the autopsy showed “a result compatible with cirrhosis of the liver.”

CRICKET

England allowed to fly

The England team would be allowed to fly to Sri Lanka despite flights from Britain being suspended due to a new COVID-19 strain, the island’s cricket authorities said on Wednesday. England are due to arrive in Sri Lanka on Jan. 3 for two Tests — played without spectators — in Galle starting on Jan. 14. Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley de Silva said the visitors would be tested for COVID-19 before departure and on arrival, and would also have to undergo quarantine for 10 days in a “bio-secure bubble” on arrival. Sri Lankan civil aviation authorities suspended all direct flights from Britain on Tuesday, but the England team would travel on a chartered flight, he said.

SOCCER

Trippier banned for betting

Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier was on Wednesday banned from soccer for 10 weeks for breaching betting rules in a punishment from the Football Association that applies worldwide. The misconduct, denied by Trippier, happened in July last year — the month the England international left Tottenham Hotspur for Atletico — and was linked to information about his transfer being used for betting. The association said an independent regulatory commission proved four of the breaches, which also saw Trippier fined ￡70,000 (US$95,167), but dismissed three allegations during a personal hearing. The ban takes effect immediately and will deny Atletico a rightback who has played every minute of the 13 league games so far as they try to stay in first place in La Liga.

ATHLETICS

Thailand to host new races

Thailand’s northern city of Chiang Mai is to host the inaugural world mountain and trail championships next year, World Athletics said on Wednesday. The championship, which would be staged from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, would feature vertical uphill mountain races, short and long trail races for senior athletes and the classic mountain races for seniors and under-20s. The new biennial event was announced in 2018 when the World Mountain Running Association, the International Association of Ultrarunners and the International Trail Running Association combined with World Athletics. The governing bodies are hoping to capitalize on the rising popularity of the off-road running events, with the championships giving elite and mass runners an opportunity to compete at the same venue.