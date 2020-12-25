SOCCER
Maradona autopsy released
Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona did not consume alcohol or illicit narcotics in the days before his death, an autopsy released on Wednesday said. Maradona, who died last month aged 60, had taken seven different medicines to treat depression, anxiety and other ailments, but “there was no presence of [illegal] drugs,” a judicial official said. The autopsy, which was based on blood and urine samples and released by the Buenos Aires Scientific Police, said Maradona had problems with his kidneys, heart and lungs. Investigators are looking into various facets of his death that rocked Argentina and the wider soccer world, and have not ruled out wrongful death. In an angry broadside at her father’s critics, Maradona’s daughter Gianinna said the autopsy showed “a result compatible with cirrhosis of the liver.”
CRICKET
England allowed to fly
The England team would be allowed to fly to Sri Lanka despite flights from Britain being suspended due to a new COVID-19 strain, the island’s cricket authorities said on Wednesday. England are due to arrive in Sri Lanka on Jan. 3 for two Tests — played without spectators — in Galle starting on Jan. 14. Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley de Silva said the visitors would be tested for COVID-19 before departure and on arrival, and would also have to undergo quarantine for 10 days in a “bio-secure bubble” on arrival. Sri Lankan civil aviation authorities suspended all direct flights from Britain on Tuesday, but the England team would travel on a chartered flight, he said.
SOCCER
Trippier banned for betting
Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier was on Wednesday banned from soccer for 10 weeks for breaching betting rules in a punishment from the Football Association that applies worldwide. The misconduct, denied by Trippier, happened in July last year — the month the England international left Tottenham Hotspur for Atletico — and was linked to information about his transfer being used for betting. The association said an independent regulatory commission proved four of the breaches, which also saw Trippier fined ￡70,000 (US$95,167), but dismissed three allegations during a personal hearing. The ban takes effect immediately and will deny Atletico a rightback who has played every minute of the 13 league games so far as they try to stay in first place in La Liga.
ATHLETICS
Thailand to host new races
Thailand’s northern city of Chiang Mai is to host the inaugural world mountain and trail championships next year, World Athletics said on Wednesday. The championship, which would be staged from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, would feature vertical uphill mountain races, short and long trail races for senior athletes and the classic mountain races for seniors and under-20s. The new biennial event was announced in 2018 when the World Mountain Running Association, the International Association of Ultrarunners and the International Trail Running Association combined with World Athletics. The governing bodies are hoping to capitalize on the rising popularity of the off-road running events, with the championships giving elite and mass runners an opportunity to compete at the same venue.
Ferrari Formula One team principal Mattia Binotto on Friday said that he still enjoys the full support of his superiors after the team’s worst season in 40 years and is targeting a return to the top three next year. The sport’s oldest and most successful team finished sixth overall in this year’s constructors’ championship, without a race win. Ferrari chief executive Louis Camilleri, a strong supporter of Binotto, last week announced his retirement with chairman John Elkann taking over on an interim basis. Binotto told reporters in a video call replacing the traditional pre-Christmas media lunch at Maranello, Italy, due to the COVID-19
Cricket officials yesterday outlined plans to build cricket grounds as part of a leisure park project in Yunlin County as administrators of the sport eye a return to international affiliation. Taiwan has one venue dedicated to the sport, the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District, and if the Yunlin plans are completed as scheduled in 2022, the nation would have three. To gain Asian Cricket Council (ACC) affiliation, the pathway Taiwan faces to gain International Cricket Council recognition and to play on the global stage, two cricket grounds are required. Although advice from experts says that the ACC rules regarding grounds can
Defenders Team New Zealand gained an early psychological edge over their America’s Cup rivals yesterday when they beat challengers American Magic and Italy-based Luna Rossa to clinch the America’s Cup World Series off Auckland, New Zealand. The World Series is not part of the actual Cup regatta, which is to begin next month with a series to find the top challenger who are to race Team New Zealand in March in the 36th Cup match. However, the series was the first chance for the defender and challengers from the UK, Italy and the US to race against each other in the high-tech,
Sailing legend Ben Ainslie was reduced to poking fun at his multimillion-dollar British yacht as INEOS Team UK suffered another disastrous day at the America’s Cup warm-up event in Auckland yesterday. Ainslie was penalized at the start of his race against American Magic and was reminded by the umpire that meant he had to drop back 50m. “It’ll happen soon enough,” Ainslie replied, frustrated at his yacht’s lack of speed, particularly in light winds, and acknowledging that he would soon fall further than 50m off the pace. When American Magic crossed the finish line, Ainslie’s crew were five minutes behind and did not