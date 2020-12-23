Tammy Abraham on Monday hit a quickfire late double as Chelsea beat West Ham United 3-0 to reignite their Premier League challenge after consecutive defeats.
The Hammers proved tricky opponents at an empty Stamford Bridge, but lacked the firepower to hurt Frank Lampard’s men, who led early through Thiago Silva’s bullet header.
Chelsea enjoyed a strong start to the season before losses to Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers checked their progress, but the victory at the London stadium lifts them into the fifth spot.
Photo: AFP
Champions Liverpool have opened up a five-point gap at the top of the table, but behind them, only seven points separate second-placed Leicester City from 11th-placed Wolves.
“It was nice to see that at the end, because we had a period at 1-0 where it was tough — we dealt with that well,” Lampard told the BBC. “We dropped off slightly and it was important tonight we came back. There were loads of things for the team to show their character — we want more.”
“Christmas has been changed for everybody this year,” Lampard added. “For the lads, we just have to prepare for Arsenal. It’s a busy time of year for us.”
West Ham had the ball in the net in the seventh minute after a cleverly worked free-kick, but Declan Rice was denied by the off-side flag after an impressive finish from a tight angle.
Three minutes later, Chelsea were in front when Silva powered home a header from Mason Mount’s corner.
The Brazilian found the net from close range after a well-timed run, leaving West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski rooted to the spot.
Chelsea had possession most of the time after their goal without creating much of note, but West Ham worked their way into the game as the half wore on.
Timo Werner, who has not scored for Chelsea since early November, had a golden chance to double their lead in the closing minutes of the first period, but got the ball caught under his feet and Fabianski saved comfortably.
David Moyes’ team made life uncomfortable for the home side after the break, but did not make the most of their regular forays forward, despite the introduction of forward Said Benrahma.
West Ham were made to pay when Abraham, back in the starting eleven, doubled Chelsea’s lead with 12 minutes to go, settling the home side’s nerves and ending his own drought.
Werner cut inside and saw his scuffed shot tapped in by the England international, who was played onside by Aaron Cresswell.
Two minutes later, Chelsea were up 3-0 when Abraham fired home from a tight angle, after Fabianski had done well to keep out Christian Pulisic’s header.
That made it the eighth time this season that Chelsea have scored at least three goals in a Premier League match — and they nearly had a fourth when Werner struck the crossbar with two minutes left.
The win lifts Chelsea to 25 points — one behind fourth-placed Everton — while West Ham stay in 10th place.
Earlier, Burnley beat Wolves 2-1 to climb out of the Premier League’s relegation zone, thanks to goals from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood.
Ferrari Formula One team principal Mattia Binotto on Friday said that he still enjoys the full support of his superiors after the team’s worst season in 40 years and is targeting a return to the top three next year. The sport’s oldest and most successful team finished sixth overall in this year’s constructors’ championship, without a race win. Ferrari chief executive Louis Camilleri, a strong supporter of Binotto, last week announced his retirement with chairman John Elkann taking over on an interim basis. Binotto told reporters in a video call replacing the traditional pre-Christmas media lunch at Maranello, Italy, due to the COVID-19
Cricket officials yesterday outlined plans to build cricket grounds as part of a leisure park project in Yunlin County as administrators of the sport eye a return to international affiliation. Taiwan has one venue dedicated to the sport, the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District, and if the Yunlin plans are completed as scheduled in 2022, the nation would have three. To gain Asian Cricket Council (ACC) affiliation, the pathway Taiwan faces to gain International Cricket Council recognition and to play on the global stage, two cricket grounds are required. Although advice from experts says that the ACC rules regarding grounds can
Defenders Team New Zealand gained an early psychological edge over their America’s Cup rivals yesterday when they beat challengers American Magic and Italy-based Luna Rossa to clinch the America’s Cup World Series off Auckland, New Zealand. The World Series is not part of the actual Cup regatta, which is to begin next month with a series to find the top challenger who are to race Team New Zealand in March in the 36th Cup match. However, the series was the first chance for the defender and challengers from the UK, Italy and the US to race against each other in the high-tech,
Briton Ben Ainslie yesterday had a disastrous start to his America’s Cup challenge when the sailing legend’s big-budget “flying” yacht broke down during a warm-up event in Auckland. Defending champion Team New Zealand produced a strong opening performance in perfect conditions, while American Magic and Italy’s Luna Rossa showed they would be competitive. It was Ainslie’s Ineos Team UK that provided the main talking point after failing to finish either of its two heats. One of the high-tech foil arms that lift the 23m yachts above the surface of the water became stuck during its first race against the Americans, leaving it floundering