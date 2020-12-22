Japan’s Tsunoda eyes instant impact at AlphaTauri

AFP, TOKYO





Yuki Tsunoda yesterday said that he was confident his attacking driving style would give Japanese fans plenty to cheer when he makes his Formula One debut for AlphaTauri next season.

The 20-year-old is to become the first Japanese driver to compete in Formula One since Kamui Kobayashi in 2014 after the team last week announced he would replace Russia’s Daniil Kvyat.

Tsunoda on Saturday was named Rookie of the Year after finishing third in his debut season with British team Carlin in the Formula 2 championship and the Japanese driver wants to make a similar impact when he steps up in class next year.

AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda of Japan arrives for a practice session at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 11. Photo: AFP

“My strong point is my attacking style and I’m confident that people who see me driving will be impressed by it,” said the 20-year-old, who this season won three Formula 2 races with seven podium finishes and four pole positions. “I’m a rookie, so for the first half of the season I want to double down on my attacking style and take it as far as I can, even if I make mistakes.”

Tsunoda is to join France’s Pierre Gasly at the Italian team next season.

“My teammate has a lot of experience and I want to absorb as much as I can from him, while also seeing how far my potential can take me,” Tsunoda said. “Then, for the second half of the season, I want to use everything I’ve learned and try to improve with every race.”

The 1.59m-tall Japanese said that he would have to hit the gym over the winter to cope with the Formula One car’s superior power and downforce after driving 123 laps during his Formula One test in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.

“In Formula 2, I didn’t really notice my neck moving forward when I braked, but when I drove an F1 car and hit the brakes for the first time, I really felt the G-force on my neck,” he said. “At the end of the day, if I didn’t rest my head against the headrest, I couldn’t even lift it. I’m going to have to strengthen my neck muscles in order to compete next season.”

Tsunoda, who said he was so nervous when signing his AlphaTauri contract that he could barely hold his pen, is looking forward to next year’s Japanese Grand Prix after this year’s race was axed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he was inspired watching seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton race at Suzuka when he was seven or eight years old and would love to have a similar impact on the next generation of fans.

“This year has been tough, but the Japanese Grand Prix will be at Suzuka next year, and I’d love fans to come and see it for themselves. My strong point is my overtaking, and I’d love fans to come and watch me,” he said.