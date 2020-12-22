Park project sees cricket bosses eye ACC affiliation

By Grant Dexter / Staff reporter





Cricket officials yesterday outlined plans to build cricket grounds as part of a leisure park project in Yunlin County as administrators of the sport eye a return to international affiliation.

Taiwan has one venue dedicated to the sport, the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District, and if the Yunlin plans are completed as scheduled in 2022, the nation would have three.

To gain Asian Cricket Council (ACC) affiliation, the pathway Taiwan faces to gain International Cricket Council recognition and to play on the global stage, two cricket grounds are required.

Although advice from experts says that the ACC rules regarding grounds can be filled using non-dedicated venues, those that would qualify — for example, the Yunsan baseball fields in Chiayi City, which Taiwan Cricket use for matches outside Taipei — are rented baseball grounds that are unsuitable for regular cricket due to their lack of availability and facilities, which make matches a challenge to stage.

At a meeting hosted by the cricket association in Yunlin, Republic of China Cricket Sports Association member Lu Jia-hong presented an artist’s depiction of a “cricket and leisure park project” at the Mailiao Industrial and Port Control Zone.

The area is undeveloped and Lu said that access is difficult, so a road would need to be built to facilitate backfilling and other preparations.

Drainage work and paving are scheduled for March through July 2022, with completion of the venue expected in September that year, he said, adding that the plans are subject to change pending further assessment.

Cricket organizer Ali Chang said that another meeting is scheduled for today to present further plans for the cricket grounds, as well as academy buildings, a golf course and a hotel.