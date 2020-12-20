Athletic Bilbao spoil Huesca’s fun with a 2-0 victory

AP, BILBAO, Spain





Athletic Bilbao on Friday spoiled SD Huesca’s party with a 2-0 win and sent the Aragonese club to the bottom of La Liga.

Athletic were being shaded at home until the 86th minute, when forward Kenan Kodro drew a foul in the box from central defender Jorge Pulido.

Pulido left thanks to a second yellow card and Kodro slotted the spot-kick down the middle.

Athletic Bilbao midfielder Iker Muniain controls the ball during their La Liga game against SD Huesca at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The lead was doubled in injury time after centerback Unai Nunez’s header to a cross from Jon Morcillo.

Athletic moved into the top half of the standings.

Huesca were on a high from two successive wins, their first in the league last weekend and a win in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday.

However, they could not finish chances on Friday.

Javier Ontiveros had the only two shots on target in the first half, and a belter from a 40m free-kick in the second half just missed to the left.