Athletic Bilbao on Friday spoiled SD Huesca’s party with a 2-0 win and sent the Aragonese club to the bottom of La Liga.
Athletic were being shaded at home until the 86th minute, when forward Kenan Kodro drew a foul in the box from central defender Jorge Pulido.
Pulido left thanks to a second yellow card and Kodro slotted the spot-kick down the middle.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The lead was doubled in injury time after centerback Unai Nunez’s header to a cross from Jon Morcillo.
Athletic moved into the top half of the standings.
Huesca were on a high from two successive wins, their first in the league last weekend and a win in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday.
However, they could not finish chances on Friday.
Javier Ontiveros had the only two shots on target in the first half, and a belter from a 40m free-kick in the second half just missed to the left.
