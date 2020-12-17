Baggies sack Slaven Bilic after draw against City

AP, WEST BROMWICH, England





Slaven Bilic was yesterday fired by struggling English Premier League team West Bromwich Albion, becoming the first manager to lose his job this season.

West Brom were in second-to-last place in the Premier League after collecting only seven points from 13 games in their first season back in the top division.

West Brom’s sole victory came against bottom side Sheffield United late last month, while they drew four games and lost eight.

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic gestures during his team’s English Premier League match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

The team on Tuesday earned a 1-1 draw at Manchester City, but it was not enough to save Bilic, who has been in charge for 18 months and led West Brom to promotion from the Championship at the end of his first season as manager.

West Brom said that assistant coaches Dean Racunica and Danilo Butorovic, and first team coach Julian Dicks have also left the club.

“Albion would like to thank Slaven and his coaching staff for their efforts in achieving promotion last season and wishes them all well in the future,” the club said.

Former England manager Sam Allardyce is among the favorites to fill the vacancy. In a sign that his appointment might be imminent, he canceled scheduled work with a radio station.

Additional reporting by AFP