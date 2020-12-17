Slaven Bilic was yesterday fired by struggling English Premier League team West Bromwich Albion, becoming the first manager to lose his job this season.
West Brom were in second-to-last place in the Premier League after collecting only seven points from 13 games in their first season back in the top division.
West Brom’s sole victory came against bottom side Sheffield United late last month, while they drew four games and lost eight.
Photo: Reuters
The team on Tuesday earned a 1-1 draw at Manchester City, but it was not enough to save Bilic, who has been in charge for 18 months and led West Brom to promotion from the Championship at the end of his first season as manager.
West Brom said that assistant coaches Dean Racunica and Danilo Butorovic, and first team coach Julian Dicks have also left the club.
“Albion would like to thank Slaven and his coaching staff for their efforts in achieving promotion last season and wishes them all well in the future,” the club said.
Former England manager Sam Allardyce is among the favorites to fill the vacancy. In a sign that his appointment might be imminent, he canceled scheduled work with a radio station.
Additional reporting by AFP
HERO OF 1982: At the World Cup, Rossi scored a hat-trick in the 3-2 defeat of Brazil, a brace in the 2-0 defeat of Poland and the opener in the 3-1 defeat of West Germany Paolo Rossi, a hero of Italian soccer who fired the Azzurri to victory in the 1982 FIFA World Cup, has died aged 64, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes. Rossi’s wife, Federica Cappelletti, announced the death with a post on Instagram, alongside a photograph of the couple accompanied by “Forever,” and followed by a heart. “There will never be anyone like you, unique, special, after you the absolute nothing,” Cappelletti also wrote on Facebook. The cause of his death was not revealed, but Italian media reported that Rossi had been suffering from “an incurable disease.” Tributes were paid to “Pablito,” the star who
Lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev steps into the cage in Las Vegas this weekend hoping to be the latest fighter to begin a journey to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) glory from a production line of mixed martial arts (MMA) champions in Phuket, Thailand. Tiger Muay Thai gym was, before the COVID-19 pandemic, attracting fighters from all over the globe, lured by world-class training, an idyllic tropical beach lifestyle and a growing reputation. The gym has produced a string of fighters progressing into the UFC, the biggest MMA promotion — several becoming world champions. “Before lockdown, we were seeing many fighters from Tiger Muay Thai
RIGHTS ABUSES: The decision followed a report that the firm had tested software capable of sending automated alerts when PRC surveillance cameras recognize Uighurs France and Barcelona soccer player Antoine Griezmann, who has been an ambassador for technology giant Huawei Technologies, has cut commercial ties with the company, citing China’s treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang. “I announce that I am putting an end immediately to my partnership linking me with this company,” Griezmann, a 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France, wrote in a statement on Instagram on Thursday. A Huawei spokesperson said that the Chinese company was saddened by Griezmann’s decision. “We would like to extend an invitation to speak to him personally, to explain the work that is currently being done at the highest level,
Former armed robber John McAvoy is acutely aware that he could have become just another statistic — a criminal shot and killed by police on the streets of London after a failed heist in 2005. Instead, with the help of one of his prison officers, he turned his life around to become a world-record holder in indoor rowing and a Nike-sponsored athlete. The turning point for McAvoy was when he learned in 2009 of the death of his friend Aaron Cloud, who was killed making a getaway from an armed robbery in the Netherlands. “It was probably the most profound thing to happen