South Africa Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe said that he was stunned by his own ability after scoring twice as Toulouse began their European Rugby Champions Cup campaign with a 29-22 victory at Ulster on Friday.
Kolbe crossed in superb fashion either side of the break as he took his tally to 10 tries in as many games since the sport’s restart in September.
For Ulster, it was a first loss at their Kingspan Stadium since October 2018.
Photo: AFP
“There are not a lot of teams that come here and get a win. I think we can take a lot of confidence from this and keep on building,” Kolbe told BT Sport. “To be honest, I surprise myself and I just think it’s my body that just takes over.”
“It’s not about me, it’s about the team, and the forwards who lay the foundation for us backline players to give us opportunities to finish them off,” he added
Ulster coach Dan McFarland made five changes from their PRO14 hammering of Edinburgh two weeks ago as hooker Rob Herring and three-quarter Jacob Stockdale returned from Ireland duty.
Australia lock Rory Arnold and New Zealand’s Rugby World Cup winner Charlie Faumuina returned to Toulouse coach Ugo Mola’s starting lineup after their league victory at Bayonne on Saturday last week.
Ulster led 12-0 after 16 minutes as Herring and flyhalf Ian Madigan crossed in greasy conditions.
Mola’s side responded immediately as Kolbe chipped and chased to finish from 50m in a sublime individual effort as he beat three defenders.
The joint-four time record winners led 14-12 at the break as Antoine Dupont broke from halfway and sold opposition fullback Michael Lowry a dummy to slide over.
The home team dominated after the interval as scrumhalf John Cooney kicked a penalty and Herring added a second either side of 2.13m Arnold’s first try of the season for a 22-21 lead with 15 minutes to play.
Kolbe’s second moment of brilliance came as the former Stormers winger received the ball on the left touchline.
He sidestepped Stockdale within centimeters of the whitewash and then found his way through for a try, despite falling to all fours.
Thomas Ramos made up for the missed conversion with a 50m penalty goal to seal the win for his team and a repeat result of last season’s quarter-final.
Earlier, Argentina winger Santiago Cordero dived over the try line with seven minutes remaining in Bordeaux-Begles’ 16-12 victory at Northampton Saints.
Saints coach Chris Boyd said that after the loss he would focus on the league and is likely to pick a vastly different side for the trip to Leinster on Saturday next week.
“We’ll worry about the Premiership for now,” he told BT Sport. “We’ll probably change tack and give some youngsters a run and give some boys a rest.”
Breakdancing on Monday cleared its final hurdle to feature in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, bringing the wholly original, electric art form to sport’s biggest stage. Considered one of the pillars of hip-hop culture, breaking, as participants prefer to call it, originated in New York in the 1970s and has spread globally, enjoying enormous popularity beyond the US and particularly across Europe and Asia. A 2019 Olympic Programme Commission report estimated that there were about 1 million participants in breaking worldwide and last year’s Red Bull BC One World Final in Mumbai racked up more than 50 million views across streaming platforms
HERO OF 1982: At the World Cup, Rossi scored a hat-trick in the 3-2 defeat of Brazil, a brace in the 2-0 defeat of Poland and the opener in the 3-1 defeat of West Germany Paolo Rossi, a hero of Italian soccer who fired the Azzurri to victory in the 1982 FIFA World Cup, has died aged 64, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes. Rossi’s wife, Federica Cappelletti, announced the death with a post on Instagram, alongside a photograph of the couple accompanied by “Forever,” and followed by a heart. “There will never be anyone like you, unique, special, after you the absolute nothing,” Cappelletti also wrote on Facebook. The cause of his death was not revealed, but Italian media reported that Rossi had been suffering from “an incurable disease.” Tributes were paid to “Pablito,” the star who
Lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev steps into the cage in Las Vegas this weekend hoping to be the latest fighter to begin a journey to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) glory from a production line of mixed martial arts (MMA) champions in Phuket, Thailand. Tiger Muay Thai gym was, before the COVID-19 pandemic, attracting fighters from all over the globe, lured by world-class training, an idyllic tropical beach lifestyle and a growing reputation. The gym has produced a string of fighters progressing into the UFC, the biggest MMA promotion — several becoming world champions. “Before lockdown, we were seeing many fighters from Tiger Muay Thai
ALLEGED RACISM: They refused to play after a Romanian official in a discussion with his colleagues appeared to identify an assistant coach by describing his skin color Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday staged an unprecedented joint walk out over alleged racism by a Champions League match official, prompting UEFA to suspend the game and launch an investigation. Both teams left the pitch after a lengthy touchline row, which erupted when the Romanian fourth official, Sebastian Coltescu, appeared to describe Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo, a former Cameroon international, as “black,” or “negru” in Romanian. The group game in Paris, which was goalless at the time, was suspended and was to resume where it left off, in the 14th minute, after press time last night, with a different