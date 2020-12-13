Former armed robber John McAvoy is acutely aware that he could have become just another statistic — a criminal shot and killed by police on the streets of London after a failed heist in 2005.
Instead, with the help of one of his prison officers, he turned his life around to become a world-record holder in indoor rowing and a Nike-sponsored athlete.
The turning point for McAvoy was when he learned in 2009 of the death of his friend Aaron Cloud, who was killed making a getaway from an armed robbery in the Netherlands.
Photo: AFP / JOHN MCAVOY
“It was probably the most profound thing to happen to my life,” 37-year-old McAvoy said. “He was the first person who had died who I loved and could identify with.”
“The manner in how he died made me confront my mortality. I reflected on when I got arrested and how easy it would have been for one of the armed police officers to have shot me if I had made a movement,” he said.
It forced McAvoy, in his words, to “reset,” even though he was still in prison.
The influence of prison officer Darren Davis proved pivotal after he rejected the entreaties of British radical preacher Abu Hamza to convert to Islam.
Hamza, who is now serving a life term in the US, left a Koran on McAvoy’s bed in his cell when they were incarcerated in the high security Belmarsh Prison in London. McAvoy returned it to him.
McAvoy’s journey to a life sentence — he was sentenced to five years in prison at 18 for a previous armed robbery — had a certain inevitability about it.
His stepfather, Billy Tobin, was described by McAvoy’s lawyer at his second trial in 2005 as “the scourge of the Flying Squad,” and his uncle Micky McAvoy was jailed for 25 years for his role in the Brink’s-Mat robbery in 1983.
“Being a criminal was a way of life and the risk you take is prison,” he said. “This stemmed back to the adults who brought me up.”
“I was not exposed to Warren Buffett and Richard Branson. My role models were all involved in serious crime,” he added.
Meeting Davis once he was moved to a lower-security category-B prison enabled McAvoy to channel all the talents he had deployed in a “negative and toxic” manner in a positive direction.
“We would chat. He told me about his family and he would bring me books,” McAvoy said. “It was the first time an adult male had shown interest in me unconditionally rather than a vested interest.”
Encouraged, McAvoy became a record-breaker, including holding indoor rowing records for distance covered in 24 hours and the 100,000m.
Those records have now been broken, but the achievements transformed the way he looked at himself.
“It made me feel like I was not a loser,” McAvoy said. “When I broke them there was this feeling of an immense sense of pride that I had achieved something with my life.”
“I remember that craving as a little boy when money was the benchmark of success. Landing on the gym mat after breaking the 24-hour record I felt like that little kid,” he said.
McAvoy said that he would never forget the reception on returning to his prison wing after breaking the record.
“It was like a film, 20 to 30 prisoners all clapping and shouting ‘well done.’ They [the inmates] had been getting hourly updates,” he said.
Back outside prison, he discovered he was too old for top-level rowing but the grueling Ironman triathlon event — involving swimming, running and cycling long distances — suited his abilities.
He marvels at Nike’s decision to offer him a contract — “I am under the same umbrella as Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Mo Farah” — and says sport has given him “community spirit” and healthy friendships.
McAvoy is heavily involved with helping young offenders, and during the first COVID-19 lockdown in England earlier this year sent copies of his autobiography to prisoners aged under 21. He remains close to Davis, in stark contrast to his relations with Tobin, whom he last saw in 2003.
“It was so sad to see a man I hero-worshipped — he had been my superman — suddenly so weak and vulnerable,” he said.
Breakdancing on Monday cleared its final hurdle to feature in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, bringing the wholly original, electric art form to sport’s biggest stage. Considered one of the pillars of hip-hop culture, breaking, as participants prefer to call it, originated in New York in the 1970s and has spread globally, enjoying enormous popularity beyond the US and particularly across Europe and Asia. A 2019 Olympic Programme Commission report estimated that there were about 1 million participants in breaking worldwide and last year’s Red Bull BC One World Final in Mumbai racked up more than 50 million views across streaming platforms
HERO OF 1982: At the World Cup, Rossi scored a hat-trick in the 3-2 defeat of Brazil, a brace in the 2-0 defeat of Poland and the opener in the 3-1 defeat of West Germany Paolo Rossi, a hero of Italian soccer who fired the Azzurri to victory in the 1982 FIFA World Cup, has died aged 64, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes. Rossi’s wife, Federica Cappelletti, announced the death with a post on Instagram, alongside a photograph of the couple accompanied by “Forever,” and followed by a heart. “There will never be anyone like you, unique, special, after you the absolute nothing,” Cappelletti also wrote on Facebook. The cause of his death was not revealed, but Italian media reported that Rossi had been suffering from “an incurable disease.” Tributes were paid to “Pablito,” the star who
Lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev steps into the cage in Las Vegas this weekend hoping to be the latest fighter to begin a journey to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) glory from a production line of mixed martial arts (MMA) champions in Phuket, Thailand. Tiger Muay Thai gym was, before the COVID-19 pandemic, attracting fighters from all over the globe, lured by world-class training, an idyllic tropical beach lifestyle and a growing reputation. The gym has produced a string of fighters progressing into the UFC, the biggest MMA promotion — several becoming world champions. “Before lockdown, we were seeing many fighters from Tiger Muay Thai
ALLEGED RACISM: They refused to play after a Romanian official in a discussion with his colleagues appeared to identify an assistant coach by describing his skin color Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday staged an unprecedented joint walk out over alleged racism by a Champions League match official, prompting UEFA to suspend the game and launch an investigation. Both teams left the pitch after a lengthy touchline row, which erupted when the Romanian fourth official, Sebastian Coltescu, appeared to describe Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo, a former Cameroon international, as “black,” or “negru” in Romanian. The group game in Paris, which was goalless at the time, was suspended and was to resume where it left off, in the 14th minute, after press time last night, with a different