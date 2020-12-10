Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday staged an unprecedented joint walk out over alleged racism by a Champions League match official, prompting UEFA to suspend the game and launch an investigation.
Both teams left the pitch after a lengthy touchline row, which erupted when the Romanian fourth official, Sebastian Coltescu, appeared to describe Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo, a former Cameroon international, as “black,” or “negru” in Romanian.
The group game in Paris, which was goalless at the time, was suspended and was to resume where it left off, in the 14th minute, after press time last night, with a different set of match officials.
Photo: AFP
Following the match, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe tweeted: “Say no to racism,” while teammate Neymar posted: “Black Lives Matter”.
Both players were prominent in the heated discussions on the touchline.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on Twitter that he “strongly condemn the racist remarks,” while Romanian-born French Minister of Sports Roxanna Maracineanu praised the players’ “historic decision.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
Basaksehir midfielder Giuliano told Brazilian media: The comment “was very clear, many people heard, including our coach. It was disgraceful.”
“As a team and a group, we decided to protest because that is unacceptable. Racism has to end,” Giuliano said.
The row blew up after Webo was shown a red card. Television microphones in the empty Parc des Princes then picked up a furious Webo repeatedly asking why a racist term had been used to describe him.
In the exchange in question between the all-Romanian officiating team, Coltescu said: “The black one over there. This is not possible. Go and identify him. That guy, the black one.”
Basaksehir’s Senegal international striker Demba Ba, among the substitutes for the away side, could be heard remonstrating with the official, saying in English: “When you mention a white guy, you never say: ‘This white guy,’ you just say: ‘This guy.’ So why when you mention a black guy do you say: ‘This black guy?’”
UEFA promised a “thorough investigation” into the incident.
European soccer’s governing body said that it had “decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played with a new team of match officials.”
UEFA’s regulations for the Champions League stipulate that, normally, any team refusing to play must forfeit the game and also face a fine of 250,000 euros (US$303,000).
Danny Makkelie of the Netherlands was named as the referee for the remainder of the game, with the other officials from the Netherlands and Poland. They replace Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan, his two assistants and Coltescu.
The president of the Turkish champions said that his side refused to restart the game as long as the fourth official was still involved.
“The fourth official used the word ‘negro’ in front of everybody. If the fourth official is removed from the pitch, then we will restart,” Goksel Gumusdag told Turkish television channel TRT Spor.
Basaksehir responded to the incidents by tweeting “NO TO RACISM #Respect,” along with a photograph of UEFA’s anti-racism logo.
The message was retweeted by PSG, who later tweeted their support on their English-language feed.
“All forms of racism go against the values held by Paris Saint-Germain, the club’s Chairman, staff and players,” the French champions wrote.
Despite the interruption of the match, played behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, PSG qualified for the last 16 from Group H after RB Leipzig beat Manchester United 3-2 in Germany.
Breakdancing on Monday cleared its final hurdle to feature in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, bringing the wholly original, electric art form to sport’s biggest stage. Considered one of the pillars of hip-hop culture, breaking, as participants prefer to call it, originated in New York in the 1970s and has spread globally, enjoying enormous popularity beyond the US and particularly across Europe and Asia. A 2019 Olympic Programme Commission report estimated that there were about 1 million participants in breaking worldwide and last year’s Red Bull BC One World Final in Mumbai racked up more than 50 million views across streaming platforms
Rafer Johnson, who won the decathlon at the 1960 Rome Olympics and helped subdue Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin in 1968, died on Wednesday. He was aged 86. Johnson died at his home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles, family friend Michael Roth said. No cause of death was announced. Johnson was among the world’s greatest athletes from 1955 through his Olympic triumph in 1960, winning a national decathlon championship in 1956 and a silver medal at the Melbourne Olympics that same year. His Olympic career included carrying the US flag at the 1960 Games and lighting the torch at the Los
A hoops war begins this weekend as the SBL tips off at New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang Gymnasium, ahead of the rival P.League+, which begins at the Changhua County Stadium on Dec. 19. The SBL openers today see Taiwan Bank take on Pauian Archiland at 3pm, followed by the marquee matchup at 5:30pm between defending champions Taiwan Beer and last season’s losing finalists the Yulon Luxgen Dinos. Jeoutai Technology, the fifth SBL team, formerly known as Kinmen Kaoliang, play their first game tomorrow against Taiwan Bank, also in Sinjhuang. Among the new foreign players unveiled this week, the most prominent is former NBA player
AGING WELL: In just his second start this season, 34-year-old Olivier Giroud became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in a Champions League match since Ferenc Puskas Neymar’s brace on Wednesday helped Paris Saint-Germain to a vital 3-1 win over Manchester United that took the French club to within touching distance of the Champions League last 16, while Borussia Dortmund secured their qualification for the next round and Olivier Giroud scored all four goals in Chelsea’s 4-0 thumping of Sevilla. PSG could have been on the brink of elimination from Group H with a defeat at Old Trafford, but Neymar put last season’s runners-up ahead in the sixth minute and the world’s most expensive player sealed their victory in stoppage time. In between, Marcus Rashford’s shot went in off