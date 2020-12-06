Oumar Johnson ducks to enter his cramped dovecote, built atop a city apartment block, and snatches his favorite pigeon from dozens of birds fluttering and cooing around him.
“This pigeon is called Super King,” he said, holding the bird proudly aloft.
The pedigree bird is the most expensive pigeon in Senegal, which Johnson bought at auction to inject a competitive edge into the country’s fledgling pigeon-racing scene.
Photo: AFP
The 30-year-old scientist is one of a small but growing number of Senegalese who have fallen for the charms of breeding and racing homers, some to the point of obsession.
Super King cost the equivalent of about US$800, a hefty price in a country where the minimum wage is about US$110 per month.
“We have a sort of addiction to this animal, the homing pigeon,” said Johnson, the president of the Senegalese Pigeon Fanciers Association. “It’s another way of life.”
Long established in countries such as Belgium, France and China, pigeon racing took off in Senegal only over the past decade, after ornamental bird breeders stumbled across the sport online, Johnson said.
The west African nation now boasts about 350 enthusiasts, many of whom ignore protests from family and loved ones, and devote most of their free time — and sizeable sums of money — to their pigeons.
Most, like Johnson, keep their lovingly tended birds in wooden dovecotes on rooftops in dense urban areas.
From his roof in a suburb of the capital Dakar, 40-year-old shopkeeper Moustapha Gueye releases scores of pigeons from their acrid-smelling loft.
They rush into the air and are quickly out of sight.
“They are athletes, so they need to train,” he said, adding that the pursuit demands time and brainpower.
He not only feeds and exercises the pigeons each morning, but he also handles veterinary care and develops cross-breeds suitable for flying in hot weather.
“It’s something that can’t be explained,” Gueye said, smiling as he describes his feelings when his pigeons return after a long race.
Senegal’s racing season, featuring nation-spanning contests, began in November after the end of the annual rains.
In late October, dozens of mostly young men brought crates of homers to a suburban Dakar rooftop to register them for a pre-season test race — one of several that took place that weekend.
Volunteers registered and tagged the birds in a lively atmosphere, joking and chatting until well after midnight.
Then, convoyeurs drove the tagged pigeons to the city of Diourbel, about 160km east of Dakar, to be released early the next morning.
“It’s like a drug,” said Johnson, who attended the pre-race registration, explaining the sport’s appeal.
The next day, race participant Mamadou Diallo was standing on his Dakar rooftop with several friends, scanning the crystal-blue skies for his pigeons.
The 33-year-old electrical engineer, a self-professed pigeon fanatic, was pacing back and forth in anticipation.
Suddenly a shout went up — pigeons appeared on the horizon.
Diallo, in excitement, skitted around the rooftop blowing a whistle and rattling a plastic bottle to lure the pigeons back into their dovecote.
He carefully noted their arrival times, which the race organizers would later compare with other pigeons that raced from Diourbel.
Afterward, a more relaxed Diallo described pigeons as his passion, but joked that his wife chastises him for wasting his time.
On top of work and family obligations, he fretted about his birds’ welfare.
“It’s normal because ... I put them in a cage,” Diallo said. “I am responsible for them.”
Senegalese pigeon-racing enthusiasts are eager to turn others on to the sport.
Young people are the future of the sport, Johnson said, adding that their devotion would make Senegal “one of the greatest pigeon-racing nations” one day.
“In Europe, you have to motivate young people to get involved,” he said. “Here, young people are rushing into it.”
Argentina’s Pablo Matera yesterday said that he was “deeply ashamed” as he was stripped of the captaincy and suspended along with two other players over messages he wrote on Twitter in 2011 to 2013. Just weeks after leading the Pumas to their first win over the All Blacks, the Argentina Rugby Union “revoked” Matera’s captaincy and suspended him, along with lock Guido Petti and hooker Santiago Socino. “The Argentina Rugby Union forcefully rejects the discriminatory and xenophobic comments published by members of the Pumas squad on social media,” a statement read. In the tweets, since deleted, Matera spoke of “running over blacks” with
Taiwan Steel on Sunday celebrated with the Taiwan Football Premier League trophy, despite a 3-1 loss in their final match of the season, while Taipower claimed second place and Tatung’s Ange Samuel scored on a breakaway to claim the Golden Boot with 20 goals. Ahead of all four of Sunday’s matches players, coaches and fans observed a minute’s silence prior to kickoff in honor of Argentine great Diego Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday last week, following a directive received from FIFA. Already assured the title, Taiwan Steel manager Lo Chi-chong fielded a second-string team against defending champions Tatung in Taoyuan. Lo
Evander Holyfield on Tuesday called out Mike Tyson, saying that it was time for the two former undisputed heavyweight champions to return to the ring to cap their rivalry and settle legacies. Holyfield’s challenge comes after 54-year-old Tyson on Saturday last week dominated Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles that was ruled a draw. Calling the bout with Jones Jr “a tune-up,” Holyfield taunted Tyson, urging him to give the world the fight that they want to see. “No more excuses,” Holyfield said in a statement. “This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday
French Vendee Globe yachtsman Kevin Escoffier yesterday was reported “safe and sound” after being rescued from the Atlantic Ocean off the Cape of Good Hope by rival skipper Jean le Cam in his monohull Hubert. The skipper of PRB on Monday abandoned his ship and had been floating in a life raft. “A huge relief. Kevin is well onboard Hubert safe and sound,” Le Cam tweeted. Vendee Globe organizers said that they had received a message from Le Cam informing them of the successful rescue at about 1am GMT. “No one has yet been able to talk with the PRB skipper, who just appeared