It has been a difficult past few months for former Belarus basketball star Yelena Leuchanka.
She spent 15 days in jail last month after peacefully protesting against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed re-election, and contracted COVID-19 while in Greece this month.
“I couldn’t be quiet and ignore or make it look like nothing was happening in my country,” Leuchanka said in a Zoom interview. “I used my voice to support the people of my country and to stand with them, because I was seeing how the presidential election went without any international observers.”
Photo: AFP
Leuchanka was aware of all of the support she received from her former WNBA colleagues and their union, and their stand for social justice this summer.
“It inspired me and a lot of my fellow athletes,” said Leuchanka, who played four seasons in the WNBA. “America is a country of freedom, now we are dealing with a dictatorship where you can get in trouble for your posts on Instagram.”
Leuchanka was detained at Minsk National Airport in late September, as she planned to head to Greece to receive treatment and train.
“I didn’t have a chance to get through check-in. I was packing my bags in plastic and then there was a tap on my back. I saw two police officers,” she said. “They greeted me and said they have to arrest me for participating in the protests.”
From there, the 37-year-old center, who helped the Belarus basketball team to two Olympic appearances, was sentenced at a short hearing and taken to jail.
Leuchanka said that the protest she was at was peaceful.
“We just wanted to be heard,” said Leuchanka, who played college ball at West Virginia.
She was shocked by her experience in jail.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be a resort, as it’s jail. The conditions were awful. The first night we had mattresses, water and the toilet was flushing, but on the next day everything started changing,” Leuchanka said. “After we woke up, they took away our mattresses. Then they turned off the hot water and the toilet stopped working. Sleeping was tough because the bed was just a metal frame.”
Leuchanka said they did not shower and rarely went outside, and that she contracted fleas.
It was also the height of the pandemic, but there was no social distancing or masks.
After serving her 15 days in jail, Leuchanka was released, but then arrested again.
She was tried for participating in protests, but this time was fined and released.
She was finally able to leave the country and headed to Greece.
Leuchanka said that she initially tested negative for COVID-19 after her release, but she was not feeling well a few weeks later and got tested again — she had contracted COVID-19.
“I went for a bath and smelled all the creams to make sure my smell was really gone. I was right, that is what happened. I didn’t panic, but felt weird,” Leuchanka wrote on social media. “Now I have no more temperature, but I can only feel a slight taste of the food, my nose is blocked, even though I can already breathe without any problem.”
After a long week cooking and cleaning in the cramped households of Hong Kong, a group of Philippine domestic workers are using their Sunday off for an unlikely hobby: cricket. They are proving rather good at it. Despite no background in the game, scant coaching and little time, the SCC Divas have made a startling impact, winning Hong Kong’s development league twice in their first two seasons and going unbeaten since stepping up to the main divisions this year. Along the way, they have inspired the Philippines’ first national women’s cricket team, providing seven of its players, while shaking up Hong Kong’s sleepy
The treatment of Pacific Island rugby union players in the professional era is compared to colonialism in a new documentary film produced and narrated by former Samoa international Dan Leo. Oceans Apart: Greed, Betrayal and Pacific Island Rugby accuses World Rugby and the sport’s elite nations of exploiting the player resources of the Pacific Islands while retaining almost all of the wealth that those players create. The island nations of Fiji, Samoa and Tonga have a combined population of only 1.5 million people, but provide almost one-quarter of all professional rugby players. At last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan, 42 players
The cutting-edge yacht that Team New Zealand are to use to defend the America’s Cup took to the water in Auckland yesterday, with crew members describing it as a “flying machine.” The 23m yacht features innovative foil arms, which lift the hull above the surface of the water into the air, reducing drag and increasing racing speed. Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby said that the vessel — which is expected to reach speeds of more than 50 knots (93kph) — was part racing yacht and part aircraft. “It is a boat and it has to go through the water, but it’s also
‘YOU’RE CHAMPIONS’: Pope Francis told the NBA delegation that they had become models of teamwork, while remaining humble and preserving their own humanity Pope Francis on Monday met with NBA players at the Vatican, lauding them as “champions” and saying he supported their work on social justice. The five players — Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver — were joined in the delegation by National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti. “We’re here because, frankly, we’re inspired by the work that you do globally,” Roberts told the pope during the meeting in the Vatican Apostolic Library. The union said that the players spoke about their “individual and collective efforts addressing