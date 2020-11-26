Erling Haaland on Tuesday scored twice to continue his prolific UEFA Champions League scoring form as Borussia Dortmund swept aside Club Brugge KV 3-0 to all but assure the German team of a place in the knockout stage.
Haaland scored his goals either side of a curled free-kick from Jadon Sancho, who also set up Haaland’s opener.
The 20-year-old Norwegian’s two goals took him to 16 from 12 games in his brief Champions League career.
Photo: AP
Dortmund took the lead in the 18th minute when Sancho picked up a loose ball in the midfield and played a through-ball to Haaland, who hit a powerful low shot past former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet for the 200th Champions League goal in Dortmund’s history.
Sancho has had an indifferent start to the Bundesliga season and was dropped for Dortmund’s previous game, but the England winger showed his value to the club by setting up Haaland’s opener against Brugge and then making it 2-0 with the last kick of the first half, curling a free-kick over the Brugge wall and into the top-left corner.
“It’s a fantastic goal. I’ve been practicing my free-kicks recently, so I’m happy that it came off today,” Sancho told broadcaster DAZN. “I’m just happy that I’m playing, and I have coaches and teammates that believe in me. Recently it’s been a hard situation for me. Recent times have been hard, but it’s all about how I come back.”
Haaland’s second was a gift from Brugge. He was in a clear offside position when captain Ruud Vormer fumbled an attempted clearance and sent it straight to Haaland to finish with ease.
Belgian clubs are easy pickings for Haaland. The Norwegian became the youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick, with three goals for RB Salzburg against KRC Genk last year in a game that made him one of the most sought-after young players in the world.
In four games against Belgian teams, Haaland has scored eight goals.
Dortmund are to be assured of a place in the last 16 with just a single point from their final two group games against SS Lazio and Zenit St Petersburg.
Lazio beat Zenit 3-1 in Tuesday’s other Group F match.
Brugge still have a faint chance of qualifying, but are also battling Zenit for third place and a spot in the UEFA Europa League.
Dortmund kept 16-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko on the bench — he would have become the youngest player in Champions League history if he had played — as coach Lucien Favre opted against bringing him on.
Moukoko, who broke the Bundesliga record for youngest player on Saturday last week, could yet break the Champions League record later.
He was 16 years and 4 days old for the game against Brugge, 83 days younger than Celestine Babayaro was when he made his debut for RSC Anderlecht in 1994.
After a long week cooking and cleaning in the cramped households of Hong Kong, a group of Philippine domestic workers are using their Sunday off for an unlikely hobby: cricket. They are proving rather good at it. Despite no background in the game, scant coaching and little time, the SCC Divas have made a startling impact, winning Hong Kong’s development league twice in their first two seasons and going unbeaten since stepping up to the main divisions this year. Along the way, they have inspired the Philippines’ first national women’s cricket team, providing seven of its players, while shaking up Hong Kong’s sleepy
The treatment of Pacific Island rugby union players in the professional era is compared to colonialism in a new documentary film produced and narrated by former Samoa international Dan Leo. Oceans Apart: Greed, Betrayal and Pacific Island Rugby accuses World Rugby and the sport’s elite nations of exploiting the player resources of the Pacific Islands while retaining almost all of the wealth that those players create. The island nations of Fiji, Samoa and Tonga have a combined population of only 1.5 million people, but provide almost one-quarter of all professional rugby players. At last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan, 42 players
The cutting-edge yacht that Team New Zealand are to use to defend the America’s Cup took to the water in Auckland yesterday, with crew members describing it as a “flying machine.” The 23m yacht features innovative foil arms, which lift the hull above the surface of the water into the air, reducing drag and increasing racing speed. Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby said that the vessel — which is expected to reach speeds of more than 50 knots (93kph) — was part racing yacht and part aircraft. “It is a boat and it has to go through the water, but it’s also
‘YOU’RE CHAMPIONS’: Pope Francis told the NBA delegation that they had become models of teamwork, while remaining humble and preserving their own humanity Pope Francis on Monday met with NBA players at the Vatican, lauding them as “champions” and saying he supported their work on social justice. The five players — Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver — were joined in the delegation by National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti. “We’re here because, frankly, we’re inspired by the work that you do globally,” Roberts told the pope during the meeting in the Vatican Apostolic Library. The union said that the players spoke about their “individual and collective efforts addressing