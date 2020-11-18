Swimmer Eddie Wang of Taiwan on Monday broke the national 200m butterfly short course record for the third time while competing in the semi-finals of the International Swimming League season in Budapest.
The 18-year-old, who is representing the San Francisco-based Cali Condors in the competition, finished second with a time of 1 minute, 49.89 seconds, behind American Tom Shields of the LA Current (1:49.02).
Wang’s two previous national records — 1:50.79 and 1:50.14 — were also set in Budapest, on the league’s opening day on Oct. 17 and on Tuesday last week.
Photo: CNA
Wang’s coach, Huang Chih-yung, said that the strategy in Monday’s race was for Wang to stay close to Shields the entire race, and he praised the young Taiwanese for his accomplishment.
“Being able to compete with these top athletes every week is especially rewarding,” Huang said.
Wang is to compete in the 200m butterfly finals this weekend.
