Jamie George on Saturday became the first England hooker to score a hat-trick of tries in a Test as they opened their Autumn Nations Cup campaign with a comfortable 40-0 win over Georgia at Twickenham.
Six Nations champions England were out of sight at halftime, leading 26-0 after scoring four of their six tries.
Jack Willis marked his Test debut with the opening try before George crossed twice and fullback Elliot Daly went over.
Photo: AFP
The second half saw George complete his hat-trick before replacement scrumhalf Dan Robson snuck over.
England captain Owen Farrell kicked five conversions.
“It was a great team performance,” George told Amazon Prime.
“We are fully aware of their ability up front, how much pride they take in their set-piece and how physical they would be,” he added.
For all Argentina had caused a huge upset earlier on Saturday by beating New Zealand in Sydney, there was an inevitability about this result even though it took England 15 minutes to open the scoring in what was Georgia’s first Test at Twickenham.
“We wanted to prove a point that they wouldn’t be able to out-scrum us,” England coach Eddie Jones told the BBC.
“We would have liked to have executed a bit better because we maybe left 20 points out there,” he added.
The teams had only met twice before, with England easing to 84-6 and 41-10 wins at the 2003 and 2011 World Cups.
The omens were not promising for Georgia, rarely exposed to top-class opposition outside World Cups, following a 48-7 loss away to Scotland last month.
“We fought well, this was much better than against Scotland, even though we played one of the best sides in the world,” Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze said.
“If we want to improve, that’s the key. Otherwise you can’t. It doesn’t matter how you train or what you do, it doesn’t make a difference if you don’t play against these kind of teams,” he said.
England, playing in their change strip of blue so as not to clash with Georgia’s white, laid siege to the Lelos’ line in the opening minutes and declined kickable penalties as they attempted to nullify the visitors’ renowned scrum in a match played behind closed doors because of COVID-19 restrictions.
England’s pressure eventually told when Willis, given a first cap on the back of an outstanding 2019/20 season with Wasps, was driven over for a 15th-minute try.
It was not until 15 minutes later that England, last year’s losing World Cup finalists, had their second try when George was driven over from a close-range line-out.
Four minutes later, George had his second try, again from a rolling maul.
Before halftime, England had a fourth, this time from one of their few successful back-line moves.
Jonathan Joseph, playing on the wing rather than his usual center position, cut across field and, with the aid of a dummy, burst through a gap in Georgia’s midfield before releasing Daly.
Joseph then went off injured.
The second half started amid an increasingly heavy downpour that made running rugby difficult and it was no surprise when another close-range line-out drive led to George’s treble in the 57th-minute.
Robson, on for veteran Ben Youngs, darted over 12 minutes from time.
England continue their Pool A campaign at home to Ireland, 32-9 winners over Wales on Friday, a week on Saturday when the Welsh look to end a run of six straight defeats against all opponents with victory over Georgia in Llanelli.
SANCHEZ DOMINATES: The Pumas took control of the match early and did not give up, posting their first win in 30 Tests against NZ thanks to their defense Argentina yesterday shook off more than 13 months of inactivity to post their first-ever win over New Zealand, beating the All Blacks 25-15 in a Tri-Nations Test on neutral soil in Sydney. Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez scored all of Argentina’s points from a first-half try, six penalties and a conversion, steering them to an insurmountable 16-3 lead at halftime. New Zealand, coming off a loss to Australia last weekend, expected an easier time against an Argentina team playing their first Test since the World Cup in Japan in October last year. Instead, the Pumas took control of the match early on and refused to
Unable to bet legally, tens of millions of Indian cricket fans have turned to fantasy games based on the Indian Premier League (IPL), which have exploited a loophole to create a billion-dollar industry. Bolstered by foreign investment, Indian firms have invested heavily in the cash-for-points online games, despite fears that government regulation could put the new industry at risk. Dream11 — now the main sponsor for the IPL, the final of which was played in Dubai last night — said that it has more than 100 million users for its cricket, soccer and NBA platforms. Users pay a fee, often less than US$0.50,
Taiwan’s top-ranked female table tennis player, Cheng I-ching, yesterday said that she plans to adjust her game before the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Finals after losing in the quarter-finals of the ITTF Women’s World Cup in Waihai, China, on Monday. “It has been a long time since I last competed in an international event. I did not have the right mindset and did not handle the tempo of the match well,” Cheng said. Cheng won her first international match in more than eight months in the round-of-16 at the World Cup. She beat the US’ Wu Yue 11-5, 11-4, 11-4,
The Vietnamese Grand Prix was yesterday absent from a draft calendar for next year published by Formula One (F1) that featured a record 23 rounds, with a debut in Saudi Arabia and Brazil returning despite fears for that race’s future. Vietnam was due to host a street race in Hanoi for the first time last April, but that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The absence of the grand prix on next year’s calendar has been attributed to local issues, although F1 did not give a reason or mention Vietnam in a statement setting out the planned season. The BBC reported the