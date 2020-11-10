SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson bows out

Jimmie Johnson strode into the final news conference of his NASCAR career wearing a black hat reading: “One Final Shot.” Told he was the first driver in the room after Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion had a quick response. “I won something this year,” he said. Johnson closed out one of the greatest careers in NASCAR history by finishing fifth at Phoenix — first among the drivers not in the Cup playoffs. The 45-year-old spent some of the final moments in his No. 48 car pumping his fist and shouting from the window at his Hendricks Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott after the 24-year-old won his first Cup championship. “It was nice to be competitive out there, but my bucket’s full,” Johnson said. “NASCAR has been so wonderful for me. This journey has been more than I could have dreamed of or expected. Last couple years weren’t as I would have dreamed up, but I’ve experienced the highest of highs and worked with the greatest of people.” Johnson, who is sixth on NASCAR’s all-time win list with 83 victories, plans to turn his focus to the IndyCar Series.

CRICKET

Delhi head to IPL final

The Delhi Capitals on Sunday advanced to their first Indian Premier League (IPL) final after a 17-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. After choosing to bat first in the second qualifier, Delhi posted 189-3 with Hyderabad managing 172-8 in reply. Delhi face defending champions the Mumbai Indians in today’s final in Dubai. “This has been a roller coaster,” Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer said. “A lot of ups and downs. We have stuck together like a family.” Mumbai, the most successful team in IPL history, are playing for a record-extending fifth title.

CYCLING

Roglic hints at hat-trick

Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic hinted he might try for a third consecutive success at the Vuelta a Espana after winning the race for the second time in as many years on Sunday. Team Jumbo-Visma’s Roglic became the first rider to defend the Vuelta since Roberto Heras in 2005, with Germany’s Pascal Ackermann clinching the 18th and final stage victory in Madrid. “It’s beautiful to be on the podium again... It’s nice to win the red and green jersey at the end of my season,” Roglic said. “So thank you very much and see you next year.”

TENNIS

Kyrgios ‘was in a dark place’

Australian Nick Kyrgios has opened up on his battle with depression and said that returning to live with his parents in Canberra during the COVID-19 pandemic this year has been good for his mind and soul. Kyrgios, who started seeing a psychologist in 2018, has been criticized for not caring enough about his tennis career. “I felt like no one wanted to know me as a person; they wanted to get a hold of me as a tennis player and use me,” Kyrgios told Stellar magazine. “I didn’t feel like I could trust anyone. It was a lonely, dark place.” Kyrgios, 25, recalled a time in Shanghai when he “didn’t want to see the light of day.” “There are people who live and breathe tennis and that’s fine. I’m not saying that’s wrong or right,” he said. “I’ve reached a level of freedom in my life that I really don’t care what anyone thinks of me.”